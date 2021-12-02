The unprecedented rise of Emiru

Over the past few months, Emily "Emiru" Schunk has become a household name in the world of streaming. She rose to fame on Twitch rather unexpectedly, ever since she started collaborating with One True King (OTK) and began appearing in Mizkif's streams as well. She gained a lot of popularity, and even got herself into a notorious controversy surrounding Mizkif and his former partner, Maya Higa.

Emiru is one of the leading cosplay streamers on Twitch

Emiru is an American streamer, who is popular for her cosplay and gaming streams. She predominantly plays League of Legends and rose to fame playing the title. Later on, she got into cosplay, which was also very well received by her audience. The streamer is also associated with popular esports organization Cloud9 (C9).

Emiru rose in popularity, especially after she started collaborating with OTK. This happened after OTK creator Mizkif parted ways with his partner of two years, Maya Higa. Apart from her OTK collaborations, Emiru started to appear on Mizkif's streams quite often. Soon after, the streamer announced that she would be moving into the OTK content house, after facing threats of stalking.

This raised a couple of eyebrows, with many suspecting that the two streamers were possibly dating each other.

Emiru recently got entangled in the Maya x Mizkif controversy

After Emiru moved into the OTK house, QTCinderella pointed out several times that she thought it was severely "f**ked up" that Mizkif moved in with someone less than two months after his separation from Maya Higa. This stirred up a huge controversy, with Maya finally speaking up on the matter and breaking down on livestream, saying that she felt replaced in every way but romantic. Furthermore, the constant comparison with Emiru was also too much for her to bear.

Mizkif also reacted to QTCinderella's clip, saying that he thought it was very uncalled for and she was simply farming drama. His fans, too, raided the streamer's livestream, calling her out for getting involved in Mizkif and Maya's personal issues. This, in turn, led to Ludwig calling out Mizkif's fans for their hypocrisy, since Mizkif is someone who is himself popular for farming drama.

However, the matter is now resolved, since each party has apologized to each other. Ludwig also apologized for getting involved in the matter at all, since it was Maya and Mizkif's personal issue.

Emiru, however, chose to remain tight-lipped about the whole situation.

