"I went home and cried": Emiru reveals how she was embarrassed by Mizkif in public

Emily "Emiru" narrated a hilarious tale of how Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, Tectone, and CrazySlick allegedly embarrassed her in public at a Walmart.

She stated that they "peer-pressured" her into sitting in a grocery cart, which led to some odd stares from people. Emily looked back on it as a funny memory, jesting that she "went home and cried" after the incident.

Mizkif, Tectone, and CrazySlick force Emiru into their plan

Recently, Emily "Emiru" moved from Kansas to Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's house in Austin, Texas. This has led to some hilarious interactions between the two and the rest of the streamers living in the house.

Emiru narrated one such incident in her latest stream. A simple trip to the grocery store proved to be a moment of "humiliation" for the cosplayer.

"I went to Walmart with Tectone, (Mizkif) and (CrazySlick). I don't remember, like, what led up to it, but they peer-pressured me into sitting in the shopping cart and then they wouldn't let me get out of it. They kept pushing me around and they'd be like 'Heh heh, everyone's looking at you, you look like a f***ing weirdo,' and I'd be like 'Oh my god, let me out,' and they wouldn't let me."

Recounting the experience as horrible, the streamer explained how she tried to save herself from further embarrassment but to no avail:

"It was horrible. (I was) bullied. I did get out of the shopping cart at one point. (Mizkif) was like 'What are you doing? Did we say you could get out?' and I was like 'Sorry,' and I got back in the shopping cart. And then I went home and cried."

Later in the stream, a viewer of hers asked what Twitch channel the entire situation occurred on, attempting to hunt down a recording of it. Emiru revealed a funny detail that had the whole chat rolling:

"That wasn't even a stream. That's the crazy thing, that's just how they are even off stream. We literally just went to Walmart to get a fan and snacks."

Bizarre incidents like this are now daily occurrences for Emiru. She currently lives in a house with Mizkif, CrazySlick, and Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell in Austin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Because of this, content creators are often seen on each other's Twitch streams. For example, that same day, Emiru and CrazySlick were seen in the background of Rich Campbell's stream when he shaved off his iconic mustache after years of grooming it.

Edited by Srijan Sen