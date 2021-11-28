"Oh s***": Mizkif narrates harrowing tale of bar fight involving him, JustaMinx, Simply, and others

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and his friends were involved in a dangerous bar fight, almost falling victim to a thief in the middle of all of it.

The streamer narrated the entire story of what went down on their night out on Austin, Texas' 6th street, known for having a dangerous reputation due to the type of incidents in the area.

MIzkif and JustaMinx get punched during bar fight

When Mizkif began streaming today, he had the story of a lifetime to tell to his viewers. He narrated the tale of a huge bar fight he had gotten into, along with Rebecca "JustaMinx" and Ryan "Simply" Reeves, who were on his side, against a bunch of strangers.

In the clip, Mizkif was partway through his story, explaining how JustaMinx had taken it upon herself to exact revenge for Mizkif by punching a stranger who had clocked him in the face earlier:

"Minx goes up to the dude and just starts punching him in the face, almost instantly and he punches her twice. The dude got punched twice in the face by Minx, right? The dude f***ing swung at Minx and punched her right in the f***ing mouth - she starts bleeding."

Mizkif then moves on to another chaotic part of the story, one that came out of left-field:

"This all happened in about five seconds, chat, maybe five-six seconds. So, I'm like there, (hurt), right. I come back up, I see Minx is fighting, Simply is trying to back the guy off as well and I'm like, 'Oh shit, we gotta do something.' So I see Minx's purse and her phone are on the ground, so I start (running) over to her phone and s***, cause I know someone's going to try to steal that s*** where we are, I knew someone's going to grab that shit and lo' and behold."

Mizkif continued saying that some "homeless dude" ran up and snatched JustaMinx's belongings. Rinaudo chased him down before he could make a run for it and retrieved her stuff.

Prior to the start of the clip, Mizkif explained how the entire fight had started. Supposedly, several fights were already going on in the area, and JustaMinx began filming one that was taking place in front of them. A random girl slapped her phone out of her hand and, when JustaMinx confronted her, backed away.

Upon witnessing the entire confrontation, Mizkif exclaimed that it was good the stranger backed down, else JustaMinx would've gotten into a fight with her. One of the many guys standing near him heard that and asked Rinaudo to repeat it, which he did.

Mizkif immediately got punched before he could finish talking, as the man who had spoken to him was the lady's boyfriend who confronted JustaMinx.

The clip then explains the next part of the fight, starting from where JustaMinx ran up and retaliated at the person who had attacked Rinaudo. Throughout all this chaos, she had dropped her phone and purse, which resulted in her almost getting robbed.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha