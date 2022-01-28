"Depends": OTK Emiru gives sharp response to viewer asking if she's 'a girl' during Twitch stream

Earlier today, while Emily “Emiru” Schunk played the game League of Legends on her stream, she had an encounter with a viewer, for which she had to give a sharp response to that viewer.

A Twitch viewer with the username “NunutoChallenger” had a peculiar question, which he asked Emiru during her stream. The question this viewer asked her was, “Are you a girl?” She gave this viewer a very straightforward answer.

“Are you a girl? Umm… depends.”

Emiru shuts down a viewer on her stream

VOD for the clip starts at 05:08:40

Emiru was five hours into her stream when the incident took place. Before playing League of Legends, she did a casual Just Chatting stream where she reacted to content sent to her by Twitch chat and viewers.

She started to play League of Legends at the fourth hour of the stream. As she started playing the second game of League of Legends, she read a message by a viewer in her stream that irritated the streamer. The viewer asked her the following question:

“Are you a girl?”

Emiru responded by saying:

“Depends. Which answer is more likely to make you to leave my stream and never come back”.

She continued:

“Because whichever it is, it's that one”.

She concluded her statement by thanking the viewer sarcastically:

“Thank you”.

Emiru ended up losing the game of League of Legends, where she played Jinx in the Attack Damage Carry (ADC) position. She lost her Platinum rank promotional series and lost 10 League Points (LP). She ended her stream following the game after streaming for five and a half hours.

Fans react to Emiru’s response

Her Twitch chat and audience applauded Emiru for taking a stance against the viewer who asked her about her gender. They called her “based” and reacted negatively towards the viewer who asked her this question.

Emiru's Twitch chat reacts to her statements (Images via Twitch/Emiru)

Emily “Emiru” Schunk is a 24-year-old American Twitch streamer and content creator. She is known for playing League of Legends and cosplaying on her main Twitch channel.

On January 3, 2021, she joined the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK), owned by Mizkif, Asmongold, Esfand, Rich Campbell and Tips Out. Emiru currently has 715k followers on her Twitch account, while she averages 16k per stream.

Edited by Srijan Sen