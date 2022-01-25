How many hours did Mizkif stream on Twitch in 2021?

Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo is a 26-year-old American Twitch streamer who started his career in 2016, working as a cameraman for the controversial and now permanently banned livestreamer Ice Poseidon. Since then, he has massively built his brand and is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Mizkif is currently ranked number 25 overall streamer on Twitch and 12 English streamers. He streams almost every day and gained 786k followers in the year 2021.

Mizkif @REALMizkif 50k likes and I'll go live tomorrow at exactly 3pm cst

Mizkif streamed for 1,736 hours in 2021

According to TwitchTracker, Mizkif streamed for a massive 1,736 hours in 2021. This translates to 72 days worth of streaming content. He streamed for an average of five hours per day.

Mizkif @REALMizkif



Planning a bunch of good stuff this week to end the year.



I'm excited No stream I'll be on @jschlatt stream tonight :)

He was active for 311 days out of 365 days for 2021. This translates to him streaming almost every day on the live streaming platform. He was active all day in a given week. He spent most of the time streaming on Wednesdays, streaming for 6.7 hours and least on Fridays, where he streamed for 4.5 hours. He saw a peak of 192k active viewers in June 2021, where he streamed IRL content.

Mizkif @REALMizkif No stream today...



Got some very important business meetings that I have to do, I own an org



Tomorrow Emily is here, and yes. The Gingerbread house will be made.

Since his announcement of co-founding One True King (OTK) with fellow streamers Asmongold, Rich Campbell and Esfand, Mizkif’s channel has seen huge growth since 2020.

He gained a whopping 786k followers and averaged 26.9k active viewers per stream. He has a total of 1.72 million followers on his main Twitch channel and a total of 85 million viewers till date.

Mizkif @REALMizkif I don't really know what say to this since I hate when people say thank you to me but.



Thank you.



Between OTK and my growth on twitch it's kinda been a surreal year and I owe it all to you guys for the support

Mizkif is now a very well-established streamer and content creator who regularly collaborates with other streamers like Asmongold, Emiru, Rich Campbell, and prominent members of other streamer organizations like Pokimane and Disguised Toast of Offline TV (OTV).

Mizkif was born in Montclair, New Jersey and has now moved to Austin, Texas, where he and his co-streamers have headquartered their organization OTK.

Mizkif @REALMizkif Who should we sign to OTK next

He is also present on other platforms like YouTube, where he posts content daily. He currently has 684k subscribers on YouTube and 198 million channel views. He has been active on his main YouTube channel since June 2019.

He is known to host various gaming shows on his channel affiliated with OTK. One of the shows is called “Schooled,” where streamers compete in a game of arithmetic, science, and social studies questions ranging from kindergarten to university level. The show's winner is awarded a cash prize and Twitch subscriptions.

What games has Mizkif played?

Mizkif has played and streamed 72 games in the year 2021. He has played games like Super Mario 64 434 hours, World of Warcraft for 393 hours, Minecraft 282 hours and Jump King for 120 hours. Along with these games, he has the maximum time to stream IRL content for a colossal 3,552 hours in total.

His most famous clip has garnered 479k views where he talks about fellow streamer TrainwrecksTV and calls him out for being privileged during the Texas power crisis in 2021.

He is followed by a bunch of prominent and influential streamers. Some of those streamers are xQc, HasanAbi, Shroud, Sodapoppin, Asmongold, Sykkuno and Adin Ross, to name a few.

