Who won the OTV vs. OTK episode of Mizkif's Twitch game show 'Parasocial'?

Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo's Twitch game show Parasocial has seemingly come to an end, as he hosted the finale on January 24, 2021. The special pitted two prominent content-creating groups in the Twitch sphere, OfflineTV (OTV) and One True King (OTK), against one another.

OTV's team consisted of Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, John "Masayoshi," and OTK member Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar, who filled in for OTV member William "Scarra" Li.

OTK's Parasocial team had Zack "Asmongold," Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell, Emily "Emiru" Schunk, and Vincent "Cyr" Cyr.

OTV takes the crown at the finale of Mizkif's Parasocial

Unfortunately for fans of the streamer's Twitch game show, the content creator announced that the OTV vs. OTK episode would be the finale. Parasocial did leave without a bang, however, with OTV sweeping the trophy at the very end.

The first part of the show consisted of each member having to guess a series of words that were related to the question they were asked.

The answers to each prompt were collected from Mizkif's Twitch chat beforehand. The board displayed the first letter of each word that players used to guess while they faced a time limit.

OTK won several rounds of the game, collected the highest number of points and reached the score of 5400 vs. OTV's 3450. This put them at a huge advantage in the second and final part of the show, where players were subjected to a Family Fued-style question-and-answer game.

Answers to the questions were collected through a survey conducted in Mizkif's chat, so players had to put themselves into the mindset of his fans in order to seek the most-popular answer.

Despite OTK's advantage, however, the team ended up losing to OTV by a mere two points, with the final score having been 95 to 97.

After the nail-biting finale and an ending comment from the winners, Mizkif ended the stream with a message of gratitude towards his viewers for supporting his 9-episode game show.

He also announced that he was working on a new show that would be announced "very very soon," so viewers will have that to look forward to.

Mizkif's game show was a success among the mainstream Twitch community, with the finale garnering around 60k to 65k average viewership and hitting a peak of 90.7k.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan