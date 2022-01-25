Twitch streamer Esfand hilariously highlights how it’s important to stay hydrated, Pokimane and Mizkif can’t stop laughing

On the latest Parasocial stream, Sukhbeer “EsfandTV” Brar could not stop making his friends laugh as he constantly took time to stay hydrated.

The incident took place during the finale of the show Parasocial, a game show hosted by Mizkif where two teams of players go against each other. In this episode, the two organizations OTK and OTV faced off against each other, but OTV's team seemed to have an imposter amongst the crowd.

OTK member Esfand was filling in for Scarra, a member of OTV, for the stream. While it was quite obvious that Scarra couldn't make it, everyone on the show kept the joke of calling him "Scarra" and pretending like nothing was awry. During the stream, he would constantly drink from a large jug of water, something that Scarra is known to do often, going for long periods of time pretending to drink.

Esfand gives his friends a good laugh as he takes his Scarra impersonation to the next level

As the stream went on, his joke of drinking water kept elevating, going for longer and longer each time he did it. Eventually, it reached the point of hurting their team when he wasn't answering questions and instead drinking an immense amount of water in one swig.

However, what would come next would make Mizkif lose his mind. During a segment where each player would answer a question within a time limit, the time for "Scarra" to answer arrived. Instead of speaking, Esfand reached under his desk and pulled out a large water cooler and started pretending to drink from it.

As he reached for the container, Pokimane exclaimed that they were limited on time and that she was wanting him to answer the given question. However fellow teammate Masayoshi jokingly claimed that he was just parched:

"He's thristy!"

This sent everyone into laughter, especially Mizkif who was completely floored by the absurdity of what he was seeing. Pokimane then carried the joke on by saying that hydration is important:

"Hydration comes first! *laughs*"

Twitter users reacted to this great moment by sharing their appreciation for the comedic genius of Esfand, saying that he never fails to make them laugh:

NateTSL @DirtyDan219 @OTKnetwork @EsfandTV Esfand has literally never not been absolutely hilarious @OTKnetwork @EsfandTV Esfand has literally never not been absolutely hilarious

While it is sad Scarra couldn't make it to the final episode of Parasocial, Esfand's portrayal of him made up for it and truly made this finale one to remember.

