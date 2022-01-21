100T AustinShow responds to FaZe Clan taunt from Adin Ross during Mizkif’s ‘Parasocial’

AustinShow provided a hilarious yet straightforward response to Adin Ross’ FaZe Clan taunt during the latest episode of One True King’s game show, “Parasocial”.

Austin, a member of the esports team “100 Thieves”, was on the receiving end of Adin Ross’s taunt, stemming from Adin’s affiliation to their rival team “FaZe Clan”. Austin and Adin teamed against each other during the game show hosted by the popular streamer, Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo.

In response to Adin Ross’s display of FaZe Clan’s hand sign, Austin Show calmly put up both his hands and flipped the bird, mocking the seemingly unprovoked hostility.

"I just do this..."

AustinShow’s response to Adin Ross’s taunt leaves everyone in splits

The latest episode of ‘Parasocial’ saw two teams - “W” and ”Poggers”- competing in the game show. Team “W'' consisted of streamers Esfand, Stable Ronaldo, and BruceDropEmOff, while team “Poggers” included AustinShow, QTCinderella, Kandylul, and Russel.

Line-up for the episode of Parasocial (Image via Twitter/OTKNetwork)

During a short interval in the game show, Adin questioned the rival team’s AustinShow regarding his affiliation to 100Thieves. Upon receiving confirmation, Adin dismissed the latter and put up FaZe Clan’s famous hand sign - an “F” formed one hand. Adin Said:

"Are you from 100 Thieves? Hey, f*** 100 Thieves, FaZe Up.”

Much to the amusement of everyone present, AustinShow promptly responded with his own hand signals, flipping off Adin Ross and putting across a rather clear message.

"We don't have a stupid, little f****** hand signal. So I just do this-”

"So here you go, how bout’ that?"

What ensued was a round of laughter, shared by everyone, Adin Ross included.

Participating streamers react to Adin Ross’s taunt during “Parasocial”

Fellow teammate Esfand seemed to be the only one in support of the FaZe Clan shoutout displayed by Adin Ross, as he too demonstrated the hand sign.

"Yeah, FaZe Up!"

AustinShow’s hilarious response left everyone entertained, prompting the host, Mizkif, and others, to explode in laughter. Even Adin Ross’ teammate, Stable Ronaldo, exclaimed the success of the response:

"Damn, he got you."

Fans seemed amused at Austin's reply too.

Fans seem amused at Austin's response (Image via Reddit)

(Images via Reddit)

Fans react to Austin's response (Image via Twitch/Mizkif)

Streamer Tubbo also joins the fun in chat (Image via Twitch/Mizkif)

Team Poggers were ultimately declared winners of the episode.

OTK @OTKnetwork #OTKParasocial



Congrats to the winning team:

@AustinOnTwitter

@qtcinderella

@kandylul

@TwitchRussel



This show was so PogChamp I was literally OMEGALUL'ing the whole time LULW. Thanks for tuning in OkayChamp Finale next week!!! POGGERS!!!!!!!!!!Congrats to the winning team:This show was so PogChamp I was literally OMEGALUL'ing the whole time LULW. Thanks for tuning in OkayChampFinale next week!!! POGGERS!!!!!!!!!! 😮😮🎉 #OTKParasocial Congrats to the winning team:🔸 @AustinOnTwitter 🔸 @qtcinderella 🔸 @kandylul 🔸 @TwitchRussel This show was so PogChamp I was literally OMEGALUL'ing the whole time LULW. Thanks for tuning in OkayChamp 👍 Finale next week!!! https://t.co/ofiL1rC8gT

Also Read Article Continues below

The next episode, which is also the finale of OTK’s Parasocial, will be streamed on Twitch next week. The game show has a history of providing such funny altercations between participants, and the same can be expected from its finale.

Edited by R. Elahi