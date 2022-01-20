"He was a bully": QTCinderella shuts down AdinRoss and Wantep's 'Free JiDion' cries during Mizkif's 'Parasocial'

Blaire "QTCinderella" made her thoughts known regarding the JiDion "Jidionpremium" and Imane "Pokimane" Anys drama when she shut down "Free JiDion" cries.

QTCinderella was in a recent livestream on Matthew "Mizkif" Misrendino's Twitch channel, where he hosted one of his most popular shows, "Parasocial." This was when streamer Wantep showed up and talked to Adin Ross.

Both began chanting "Free JiDion," referencing Jidionpremium's recent ban. However, Blaire stepped in to stop them immediately. She explained why she didn't think JiDion's was going to be unbanned:

"He was a bully, Adin. He's such a bully

QTCinderella said Jidionpremium bullied Pokimane

QTCinderella has finally shared her views about the Jidionpremium-Pokimane saga. She recently appeared as part of a team on One True King's gameshow Parasocial hosted by Mizkif.

Others who joined her on the show included streamers like Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray, Rajj "TheAustinShow" Patel, Adin Ross, Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar, etc. among others.

Adin's discord moderator Wantep made an appearance on the show. He seemed excited to chat with Adin Ross. He said:

"Yo Adin bro, I f**k with your s**t hard bro. I'm a discord mod for you. Me and my boys love watching you. We on that s**t, bro.

After a chat between the two, they started shouting "Free JiDion" chats. This was a reference to the streamer Jidionpremium getting banned from the purple platform for harassing Pokimane and her viewers.

Jidionpremium sent his viewers to Anys' stream to troll the streamer and her fans with "L + ratio" comments, resulting in her ending the stream prematurely.

Adin Ross then went on to add:

"I did this s**t for publicity stunt for JiDion. You know what I'm saying? I'm a walking.. I'm a walking 'Free JiDion' right now."

Watching Adin Ross and Wantep support Jidionpremium didn't go well with QTCinderella. She wasn't amused by the chants and quickly snapped and put an end to them. She said to Adin:

"Please stop! He's not going to get free. He's not going to get free.

She added that she felt Jidionpremium was a "bully," which is why she thought he wouldn't be allowed on the platform anymore.

Since then, JiDion has announced that Twitch has denied his appeal to review his indefinite ban from the platform.

Dijon @Jidion6 It’s all my faults boys I promise I’ll do better It’s all my faults boys I promise I’ll do better❤️ https://t.co/0WXnT4VSNU

Also Read Article Continues below

Blaire is just one of many streamers who have come out to support Pokimane after her recent bout with harassment and misogyny on Twitch.

Edited by Srijan Sen