“Is she dumb?”: Maya Higa hilariously mocks QTCinderella for not knowing how to full screen her camera window 

During Maya Higa's latest stream, she was relaxing with her chat, popping around various streams, when she decided to check in on her friend and fellow streamer QTCinderella.

While she was watching her stream, she points out her lack of streaming knowledge.

Maya Higa's perfectly timed jab at QTCinderella over not being able to full-screen her camera is amazing

"Can you guys believe that QT doesn't have a scene for full cam?"

Maya shows her chat how QT doesn't have multiple "scenes," for her streams, she just enlarges her camera size when she needs to, and then shrinks it accordingly. She demonstrates by wildly resizing her camera, showing how it looks ridiculous, and how someone as popular as QT should be able to have a higher quality stream.

"Is she dumb?"

This process could be heavily simplified if she created two preset scenes, one with an enlarged camera, and one with a normal-sized camera. QT would then only have to switch between the two presets instead of manually resizing her camera.

But QT isn't the only larger streamer to not use scenes, or not have the fanciest tech. Sykunno up until recently used the same camera tactic, resizing it when he needed to, and not using scenes. For him, it was more about preserving his brand of a "small, relatable streamer."

After Maya went through all the effort to show off how ridiculous QT's method is, she kept watching, expecting her to do what she was ranting about.

"Watch her."

Shortly after saying this, QT then did exactly what Maya was saying. She manually shrank her camera into the bottom corner of the screen, and this made Maya lose it. The timing was perfect, and her chat was laughing along with her.

Not everyone needs to have the latest microphones and computers to have a nice stream, but if you are able to simplify your streaming process for absolutely free, then why wouldn't you? That's something that Maya should certainly bring up next time she speaks to QTCinderella.

