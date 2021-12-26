"It might happen": Sykkuno explains his move to live with Valkyrae, says it's complicated

Twitch streamer Sykkuno recently spoke about his plans to move to Los Angeles and stay with other creators for an "extended vacation."

While he might be trying to move in with TheCleanBois, it seems like his prospects of living with popular streamer Valkyrae aren't far off, and he might try to move in with her in the Southern Californian city.

"That's also like a maybe, might happen."

Sykkuno is planning to shift to Los Angeles and might live with Valkyrae

During a recent stream, Sykkuno was asked by a viewer whether or not he might be moving to Los Angeles anytime soon.

He agreed that he would be moving out of his current house. But, it seems like he won't be shifting full time to the popular American city.

"I don't think I'm like moving there, but I might have like, I'm gonna call it like an extended vacation there. That's the plan."

While he has confirmed that he will be on the move soon, it looks like there's a long way to go before that happens, as he hasn't made any plans for it.

"There is a lot of plans that have to happen first."

Moreover, Sykkuno has even noted that he might be living with his GTA RP crime syndicate in the CleanBois as the group might be getting a house in Los Angeles.

"The Cleanbois wanted to get a house there, and don't know if that's happening, it might happen, I'm not sure."

Along with that, Sykkuno was asked by a fan whether moving in with Valkyrae might be on the cards. While he agreed that it might be a possibility, he's unsure whether it will happen. But, he believed that he would definitely enjoy living with her.

"It's not too super worked out as far as the plans go. I do think it would be fun though.

This seems to be in reference to Valkyrae recently revealing in her stream that she might share her house with Sykkuno during his transitional period between shifting houses.

"Someone else is moving in with us. Someone probably unexpected. Someone that I might share a brain cell with. Anyway, I gave Sykkuno a room."

Fans will be thrilled if these plans ever come to fruition, as these streamers will produce some amazing content for them while living together. While there's still a long way to go before that happens, fans can't wait to see Sykkuno and Valkyrae finally pair up.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar