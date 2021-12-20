“You really did that”: Sykkuno gets hit with 7 ads while watching AnthonyZ’s Genshin Impact stream

Sykkuno had a horrid time on the platform when he was bombarded with not one, not two, but seven ads while watching AnthonyZ's Genshin Impact stream.

The two had been discussing what to purchase in the game. When the Twitch streamer tried to play his friend's stream to see what was going on, the platform stopped him for a while with multiple ads.

Twitch hounds Sykkuno with seven ads after opening Genshin Impact stream

During a recent stream, AnthonyZ tried purchasing some items from the Genshin Impact shop with some help from none other than 'Twitch legend' Sykkuno.

However, while Sykkuno tried to open AnthonyZ's stream to see what was happening, the platform held him up with seven ads.

"I'm getting an ad. I'm getting seven ads."

Later on, Sykkuno even complained to the streamer for placing so many ads while trying to help him out on Genshin Impact.

"You really did that. You just ran seven ads on your channel. I want to watch you roll, and you just ran seven ads on your channel."

A few seconds later, he ranted more as he was still on the first ad and later realized that it would take a few minutes before he finally joined the stream.

"It's still on ad 1 of 7. It's going to take me like five minutes."

However, AnthonyZ came back with the perfect response when he asked why his friend wasn't subscribed to his Twitch channel.

"Just subscribe, man. Why are you not subbed to me?"

While it's crucial for Twitch and its streamers to earn revenue, fans and content creators rarely agree to watch seven ads just to play a stream, and it seems like Sykkuno isn't a fan of that either.

Pokimane requests Sykkuno to help her wake up by slapping her

Before Pokimane and Sykkuno's showdown at the recently held OfflineTV Holiday Charity Valorant Invitational, the former felt quite tired as it was nearing her bedtime. Hence why she asked Sykkuno whether he would help her by slapping her.

"I just feel like I need someone to slap me, so I wake up."

While Sykkuno contemplated her request, he asked her whether he could slap her lightly. However, Pokimane demanded that he hit her hard.

"If you're going to agree to slap me, you might as well go hard or go home. Like I'm trying to wake up, not be patted on the face."

Also Read Article Continues below

This led to a hilarious conversation that even seeped into their interviews before the match. However, the "reinvigorated" Pokimane couldn't do much against Sykkuno and his crew as they lost brutally against them in the Valorant Charity Invitational.

Edited by Ravi Iyer