"I need someone to slap me": Pokimane leaves Sykkuno dumbfounded with a weird request

In a recent stream, popular Twitch streamer Pokimane made a curious request to her friend and content creator Sykkyuno to slap her.

Upon hearing of it, the American streamer was quite confused. However, he did contemplate it, with Pokimane even suggesting what type of slap she would prefer!

Pokimane begs Sykkuno to slap and wake her up for Valorant Charity Invitational

Before their teams matched against each other during OfflineTV's Holiday Charity Valorant Invitational, Pokimane and Sykkuno were having a chat. During the conversation, Pokimane said she was feeling sleepy as she was nearing her bedtime. However, she wanted to keep the stream going and asked her friend to revitalize her.

"Sykkuno, I am hitting my sleepy nap time. Can you invigorate me?"

She later stated she needed someone to slap her as that would easily wake her up:

"I just feel like I need someone to slap me, so I wake up."

Sykkuno was caught by surprise with this weird request, and asked her whether she wouldn't mind getting slapped by him, to which she replied:

"I mean, would you?"

Sykkuno then contemplated whether he wanted to help her fellow streaming partner out by slapping her. He mentioned that he might if she wanted a light slap. However, Pokimane refuted the notion by insisting that he "go hard" with the slap so she could brush off the sleepiness.

"If you're going to agree to slap me, you might as well go hard or go home. Like I'm trying to wake up, not be patted on the face.

Sykkuno was adamant that they start lightly and work their way up, so she didn't get injured. But Pokimane knew what she wanted from him, and said:

"You know what? Backhand, like a pimp, but like not a pimp kind of dynamic, but just like that hard, you know?"

Sykkuno then laughed off her request and the analogy with her trademark smile that her fans love.

However, during their tournament interviews, Pokimane caught Sykkuno off-guard by telling everyone that he slapped her, and also revealed that she will exact revenge in the game.

"Now, I'm invigorated to get revenge in-game."

While talking to his teammates in Team Lily, Sykkuno joked that they will definitely lose because of him "slapping" Pokimane. However, the underdogs in Team Lily and Sykkuno pulled off an upset against the reinvigorated Team Pokimane.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee