Pokimane narrowly escapes Twitch ban after a donation nearly made her say 'cracker'

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane nearly got into trouble during a recent stream because of a donation from a cheeky fan who almost made her say cracker.

Doing so would've caused a lot of issues for Pokimane when the viewer almost managed to get her to say the controversial slur on stream. Recently, HasanAbi and two of his channel's moderators were banned from the platform for repeatedly using the term. Twitch has also blacklisted the term.

Dodging the trap, Pokimane held back from saying it in a clutch save for herself at the last moment.

This trap donation would've gotten Pokimane banned

Like every other day, Pokimane received a flurry of donations from Twitch viewers on her chat. She thanked all the subs and re-subs. She did so by reading out their usernames on stream, a common way streamers show appreciation.

While brushing through the list, Pokimane paused to notice a red flag with one of the usernames. An anonymous user gave her a one-month Tier 1 sub. But their username was "cracker." Pokimane realized what she was about to walk into and showed professional restraint.

The slur has recently caused a wave of trouble on Twitch, with prominent streamers being banned. Regardless of anyone's stance, it seems that Twitch has decided to take a no-nonsense approach.

HasanAbi tried to defend saying 'cracker' on steam

The controversy blew up when popular Twitch streamer HasanAbi and his moderators were banned for using the word. The moderators received a permanent ban from the platform.

HasanAbi tried to defend his moderators, but things got worse as he was next on the chopping block. Earlier this week, he was banned from the platform for using the alleged slur in his streams. Since then, many streamers and fans have voiced their opinions on the matter, with many standing by Hasan and calling out Twitch's overreach.

Also Read Article Continues below

Creators like Nmplol explained why it was unfair to ban HasanAbi. While the controversy continues to rage on, Twitch streamers are refraining from using the word online for any reason.

Edited by Srijan Sen