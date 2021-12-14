“Behind closed doors”: Nmplol becomes the latest streamer to give his opinion on HasanAbi’s Twitch ban

Twitch streamer Nmplol has come in support of fellow content creator, HasanAbi, after the platform banned him over the use of the word "cracker" in his streams.

The political streamer has had widespread debate with his viewers and others on whether or not the word is considered a slur. While the debate continues to rage on in the community, it seems as though Twitch has taken a stance by banning HasanAbi on Monday.

However, not everyone has agreed with Twitch's decision, with many calling on the popular streaming platform to overturn the ban, and this includes Nmplol, who believes the word isn't offensive at all.

Nmplol considers the word "cracker" not offensive at all, after HasanAbi was banned by Twitch

Following HasanAbi's ban from Twitch yesterday, many streamers and fans have voiced their opinions on the matter. This includes Nmplol, who has discussed the subject with many of his friends from the industry, who agreed that they don't believe the word "cracker" should cause a ban for any streamer.

"I asked every person around me, I have talked to all my friends about it. Half of them were like, 'Wait what? That's offensive?' and the other half were like not offended in the slightest at all."

Moreover, he has also stated that he's yet to meet a person who believes HasanAbi's ban is justified because they felt offended.

Here's what he said:

"Have not found one person genuinely, truly offended."

HasanAbi haters pretending to be offended, according to Nmplol

However, that's not all from Nmplol, as he had more to share on this topic. He stated that people who feel "offended" at the usage of the word "cracker" from HasanAbi are just his haters, who pretend to feel that way.

Moreover, he noted:

"But what I have found is people that just really don't like Hasan who're pretending to be offended. I have seen that. Meanwhile, off camera, they'll be calling their friends the R slur and stuff like that too, behind close doors, you know what I'm saying."

For now, it seems like HasanAbi won't be seen on his usual streams on Twitch, and it also remains to be seen when or if he will return. However, it looks like the debate about the word "cracker" and its offensive nature will continue for a lot of communities.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider