"It would be so easy to steal you": Pokimane revealing she wants to 'snatch kids' has Twitter perplexed

Pokimane has recently been exhibiting quite a bit of baby fever, speaking about having children and how cute they are. However, she recently got her fans extremely concerned during a livestream when she was speaking about children and casually mentioned that she thought they were "very easy to steal."

"I look at the parents and the parents aren't looking and I'm like, 'It would be so easy to steal you. You'd be so easy to steal!"

Pokimane's 'kidnapping plans' have left Twitter perplexed

Although it was evident that Pokimane was simply gushing about how cute she finds children recently, many viewers in her Twitch chat were weirded out by her strange manner of speech. Some even went to the extent of asking her to calm down. However, the matter then spilled over from Twitch to Twitter, where fans have been discussing the streamer's playful statements about wanting to kidnap children.

soft @softcustom3r Pokimane staring at the 5 year old at the mall food court Pokimane staring at the 5 year old at the mall food court https://t.co/xKl0WnH65e

However, most people understood the nature of her comment and took it in the harmless manner that she meant it. Naturally, Pokimane's fans were quick to make memes about the streamer's strange choice of words.

YX @styxandwet Pokimane and zero racing towards the unattended child at the playground Pokimane and zero racing towards the unattended child at the playground https://t.co/35XOdsAFBG

bird enjoyer - 98% @FleshToaster Pokimane when she sees an Unsupervised child Pokimane when she sees an Unsupervised child https://t.co/94cXmQxows

Koi @Koibye POV you’re a child being abducted by Pokimane POV you’re a child being abducted by Pokimane https://t.co/DjmkEzp3Ny

Spearklez @Spearklez Would I be too late to make a joke about this being Pokimane when she sees a child under the age of 7? Would I be too late to make a joke about this being Pokimane when she sees a child under the age of 7? https://t.co/YiuOA5HUBG

Pokimane has always been a streamer who has been openly candid about her thoughts and feelings with her fans. However, it seems, as if this time, her candidness has really gotten her fans very perplexed.

Pokimane jokes about having a child

Pokimane's ongoing baby fever has been present for a while now. During an earlier stream, she revealed how she was in awe of a lady who shared stories about her entire life with her husband and having a child with him. She revealed that watching the woman talk about her family had made the popular streamer desire it for herself, and she asked her fans how they felt about a possible "Poki Jr."

The streamer burst out laughing soon after, making it pretty clear that it was just a joke. However, it is very evident that Pokimane's baby fever is here to stay, at least for some time.

Edited by Atul S