"Yeah, I am thinking about having kids": Pokimane on what prompted her to think about "Poki Junior"

Pokimane has a reputation for being very candid with her fans, often sharing even the most random thoughts she has with no fear of judgment. Therefore, during a recent livestream, Pokimane "opened up" about the fact that she was contemplating having kids. Referring to them as "Poki Jr.," the streamer proceeded to explain what prompted her to have these thoughts.

She was clearly joking about the idea, since she could not keep a straight face at the end and burst out laughing.

Pokimane revealed what prompted her to want to have kids

During a recent livestream, Pokimane explained that she used to watch a lady online, who would often post activities she did with her husband. The Moroccan streamer explained that the woman was talking about her husband and her children, and revealed that she had been with her husband for 20 years. This prompted Pokimane to be in adoration of the fact that they were in love for such a long period of time, and they even had a child together.

"I was like, wow. Like, loving someone for 20 years must be one of the greatest joys of life. And then creating a human being with them, that's crazy."

She explained how hearing these things prompted her to think whether she wanted the same things in life. Pokimane seemed to be confused about whether these thoughts were prompted because society had trained her to think this way, or because of her hormones. However, she said that she was thinking about having children.

Pokimane "reveals" that she wants to have children

The streamer even asked her fans for their opinions about "Poki Jr."

"So, what do you guys think? Poki Jr? Goo goo, gaa gaa?"

In the end, she burst out laughing, making it clear that she was not really thinking about having children any time soon. However, even though it was clearly a joke, many of Pokimane's fans believe that she would be great as a parent.

