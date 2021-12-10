"I was shaking": Pokimane fan shares her IRL encounter with the streamer 

Pokimane shares a candid relationship with her fans that makes her community more loyal to her. She has often gone out of her way to do things for her fans or defended her community, which has led to her fans being more in love with her.

During the recent TwitchCon, Pokimane met a lot of her fans as part of the OfflineTV meet and greet. One such fan shared her experience of meeting the famous streamer, and as expected, Pokimane is just as sweet to her fans in real life.

A fan shares their experience of meeting Pokimane during TwitchCon

Pokimane recently attended TwitchCon, which took place in Los Angeles. She attended as part of OfflineTV and shared quite a few memorable moments with fans at the venue.

However, Pokimane fans got to hear things from a fan's perspective when one such fan who attended TwitchCon shared their experience meeting the streamer in real life.

j @minjuszn NO BECAUSE POKI IS HERE AND I ASKED FOR A PIC BUT I WAS SO NERVOUS THAT I WAS SHAKING I HAD TO ASK HER TO TAKE IT AND SHE CALLED ME CUTE IM SOBBING @pokimanelol @imane IM SO SORRY BUT ILY NO BECAUSE POKI IS HERE AND I ASKED FOR A PIC BUT I WAS SO NERVOUS THAT I WAS SHAKING I HAD TO ASK HER TO TAKE IT AND SHE CALLED ME CUTE IM SOBBING @pokimanelol @imane IM SO SORRY BUT ILY

The fan explained how she asked Pokimane for a picture, but she was so nervous meeting the streamer that she could not take the picture due to her hands shaking. Pokimane took the photo for her and even went on to call the fan "cute."

The fan was clearly over the moon with the experience as she took to Twitter to share the incident and express her love for the streamer.

Pokimane responded to this tweet expressing her love for the fan, which was quite wholesome.

j @minjuszn @imane @pokimanelol OHMYOGD I LOVE YO USO MUCH IM SORRY FOR SHAKING @imane @pokimanelol OHMYOGD I LOVE YO USO MUCH IM SORRY FOR SHAKING

Pokimane has a reputation for being a wholesome streamer online, but incidents like this prove that the streamer is just as grateful to her fans offline.

TwitchCon was full of memorable fan encounters for Pokimane

During a recent livestream, Pokimane shared her experience with a fan at TwitchCon recently, where the guy came dressed in a full suit to ask her to go for his Winter Formal with him.

However, the most amusing part of the entire encounter was that he brought a whole PowerPoint presentation with him, detailing why Pokimane should agree to go with him. Pokimane found the entire incident very amusing, although she was not physically present when it took place.

