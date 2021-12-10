"He brought a whole PowerPoint": Pokimane fan proposes to her for prom at Twitchcon

Pokimane is known to share quite a candid relationship with her fans. During a recent livestream, she shared how one of them had tried to ask her out for his winter prom during the recent TwitchCon in Los Angeles. The streamer even had videographic proof of the same, which she shared with her fans.

"He brought a whole powerpoint to show why I should go with him to his Winter Formal."

Pokimane shares how a fan asked her to go with him to his prom

Pokimane was recently in Los Angeles for TwitchCon. Speaking about the event, the streamer explained how she had a rather bizarre encounter with a fan. Although she was not physically present when the scene took place, her fellow streamers must have recorded the incident to show her later on.

Pokimane has seen her fair share of bizarre fan encounters (Image via Pokimane on YouTube)

Pokimane explained how the man came to the OfflineTV pop-up stall in a full suit, carrying a laptop. Although the video was not very audible through Pokimane's mic, she explained that some of the reasons he stated were that he is very studious and finishes all his work on time.

"Honestly, good for you!"

Pokimane burst out laughing while recounting the experience.

Pokimane is no stranger to bizarre fan encounters

Pokimane has had her fair share of experiences dealing with strangers. Although the encounter she spoke about in her recent livestream was a cute one, things have not always been so pleasant for the Moroccan streamer.

During a previous livestream, Pokimane had recounted her experience with a creepy old man who had offered to drop her home while she was waiting for her Uber outside a doctor's clinic.

The streamer explained that her Uber had arrived right in time to save her from the potentially dangerous incident, but that it was a tense situation for her when the man approached in that way.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee