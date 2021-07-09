"He had an ex-wife and 2 kids": Pokimane opens up about a dating experience that quickly went awry 

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys went into detail about a dating experience that she previously had.

The streamer explained that it can be difficult for creators like her to “date” people who are not related to the industry. Pokimane initially talked about a dating application she had joined, and the problems she faced finding the "right profiles."

The streamer said that she got tired of it within three days and that she could not decide who to swipe right on. Pokimane eventually ended up going on a date with a 29-year-old businessman through the dating app, although her experience was far from ideal.

Pokimane speaks about her dating experience, explains how it went awry

Pokimane initially talked about a range of issues she was facing when using the dating app in question. She felt as if she was being “judgmental” while swiping left and could not decide on the profiles that she liked the most. The streamer was having a lot of trouble, but saw one profile that she particularly liked:

“There was one profile that I felt stood out more than the others. There was this guy who was very clean, thick, I think he was around 29 or something. A bit older than me, that’s nice. He seemed to be in business and tech, which also suits me.”

Pokimane told the guy that she liked his profile. The two eventually started talking, before the guy asked the streamer out on a date. The two went on a date to an expensive restaurant called “Nobu.”

However, the streamer also talked about some things that “rubbed her the wrong way.” She said that the guy kept repeatedly texting her after making plans for the date. The man apparently texted her greetings such as “good morning” and “good night” despite never having met the streamer.

Despite Pokimane feeling a bit weird about the situation, she decided to go out for the dinner. The guy seemed nice initially, had a tan, and was a business entrepreneur. Pokimane said that the guy appeared to really like her and that the date was going “surprisingly well” for quite some time.

“And then, we were an hour and a half into dinner, and he starts telling me about his ex-wife and two kids. We are five days into talking, an hour and half into dinner, and he starts telling me about two kids. My face is saying smile and nod, and my brain is processing like, how do I feel about this? Am I ready for this?”

throwback to when i tried some dating apps and got kicked off of every single one within 24 hours because they thought i was catfishing myself lmao 🙃 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 18, 2020

my dating life has always been personal + never let anyone insult/sexually exploit me on stream for their benefit... — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 7, 2016

broke up with my last boyfriend because he wouldn’t stop counting..

i wonder what he’s up to now 😔💔 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 17, 2019

The streamer explained that she eventually had to stop seeing the guy as it took him “too long to tell her about the kids.” She also talked about the importance of “not being judgmental,” and said that she is at that point in her life where she wouldn’t mind dating someone who has kids.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod