Pokimane says she misses Fortnite; Valkyrae, Bella Poarch and others react

A few days ago, the former Fortnite streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys claimed that she misses the game.

The streamer initially rose to fame due to League of Legends but has seen a huge surge in popularity ever since she started playing Fortnite. She was also given her own “Poki” emote which could be bought from the Item shop for 500 V-bucks.

The emote was released in January 2020, with Pokimane not having streamed Fortnite since April 22nd 2021, according to Twitch Tracker. Regardless, the streamer posted a tweet on July 1st claiming she still misses the game.

Pokimane tweets that she missed Fortnite, multiple internet personalities react

Pokimane has till date streamed 599 hours of Fortnite on Twitch, with the game still the third most common one that she streams. Overall, around 13.1% of her total streaming time has gone to Fortnite streams. Comparatively, she has played League of Legends in 27.1% of her streams, with around 18.5% of her stream-time going in “Just Chatting” streams.

can't believe i'm saying this, but i officially have my own @fortnitegame Emote! 🤯🥳 it's available at 4PM PT tomorrow if you'd like to get it! #EpicPartner



P.S - you can also enter to have your own in-game emote by submitting a dance via @tiktok_us with #EmoteRoyalecontest 😁 pic.twitter.com/HItsUD3B7x — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 18, 2020

Regardless, she is one of the most popular Fortnite content creators and arguably the most popular female content creator related to the game. While Pokimane has been active on Twitch since November 2016, Fortnite Battle Royale was released in September 2017. Additionally, the streamer has been playing League of Legends almost since her childhood.

kinda miss fortnite.. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 30, 2021

kinda miss...you guys🥺 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) June 30, 2021

Hence, while technically Fortnite is her second-most streamed game, the streamer has spent a larger part of her time playing the game than what the statistics suggest, considering the game’s Battle Royale version was only released on September 26th, 2017. Regardless, Pokimane appears to have missed the game and posted the above tweet on July 1st.

and what about it. boxfight me — C9 meL (@mel_anji) June 30, 2021

THE BATTLE PAAASSS — 🗣GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) June 30, 2021

Okay but when are we playing 🥸 — Chica (@ChicaLive) June 30, 2021

YESSSSSIR — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 30, 2021

u r the only person I would install fortnite for, say the words and i’m in — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) June 30, 2021

As can be seen in the tweets, a number of prominent content creators responded to the tweet and encouraged Pokimane to play Fortnite again. Among them were Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Bella Poarch. Valkyrae stated that she misses season 3 of Fortnite, while Bella Poarch claimed that she misses Valkyrae and Pokimane. It will be interesting to see if Pokimane returns to the game and hosts Fortnite streams soon.

