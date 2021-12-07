"I came up with the name OfflineTV because..": Pokimane explains the inception of OTV

Pokimane is one of the founding members of popular organization OfflineTV. The organization also attended the Arcane premiere recently, signifying exactly how big they are becoming over time.

OfflineTV @OfflineTV

we're so ready to watch act 2 of more arcane premiere pics!! thanks again for having us @riotgames we're so ready to watch act 2 of #Arcane tonight more arcane premiere pics!! thanks again for having us @riotgames 😊we're so ready to watch act 2 of #Arcane tonight https://t.co/5psRffLnhE

During a recent livestream, Pokimane explained how she was the one who came up with the name OfflineTV. She even explained the reason behind this name and revealed the names that other streamers like Scarra and Chris had come up with.

Pokimane reveals why she went for the name 'OfflineTV'

OfflineTV has grown to be one of the most successful organizations in the streaming community. While individually, each streamer at OfflineTV is doing really well for themselves, it seems as though OfflineTV is where they come to unwind and simply hang out with each other.

Pokimane explained that this was precisely her reason for naming the organization OfflineTV, since it was where fans could see the things the streamers do during their downtime.

"I came up with the name OfflineTV because I wanted it to be a channel that showcased the stuff we do offline."

Though she seemed proud of the name she had come up with, she did not just stop at that. She even went on to poke fun at the names that Scarra and Chris had come up with.

"You know what the f**k Scarra and, at the time, Chris came up with? It was like 'Lobster Town' and 'Boosted Monkeys'. And I was like *dramatic pause* maybe- maybe not!"

The streamer even revealed that for a short duration, the group referred to themselves as 'Boosted Monkeys', but later switched to OfflineTV.

OfflineTV has many prominent streamers, including Pokimane, Lilypichu, Michael Reeves, Scarra, and Disguised Toast. In fact, TSM president Leena Xu had also announced that she will be working with OTV now that she has retired from TSM.

