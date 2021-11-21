TSM Leena announces her departure from the organization, joins hands with Pokimane's OfflineTV

On a recent livestream, Team SoloMid president, Aileena 'Leena' Xu announced her departure from the organization. She revealed that she would be joining hands with popular esports organization, OfflineTV. The specific company already includes the likes of Pokimane, Disguised Toast, LilyPichu, and others.

The streamer revealed that she would be retiring from TSM to explore a new chapter in her life with OfflineTV, an organization that has been growing rapidly with each day.

TSM Leena set to join OfflineTV, excited to work with Pokimane and other friends

On a recent livestream, Aileena Xu announced that she would soon be retiring from her current position as president of TSM.

Speaking of her future plans, the streamer announced that she had been working closely with OfflineTV for almost a year now. With all the experience, she is interested in working with the organization in the future as well.

She revealed that she has been close friends with members of OTV, such as Scarra, for quite some time now, and has hung out with them multiple times.

Leena also explained how all these things factored together in making her decision. She believes that after retiring from TSM, shifting to work intricately with OfflineTV might be a step in the right direction.

"I had reached out to Scarra, basically expressing that I wanted to continue to work with creators. I wanted to work with people who I felt like were on the same wavelength. Yeah, and OTV, I've been friends with them for a long time, you know, here and there."

Leena seems quite excited at the prospect of joining OTV and her close streamer friends quite soon. She recently attended the Arcane premiere with members of the organization, and revealed that everyone had a great time.

Overall, while the shift seems to be a huge step down for Leena position-wise, she seems to have made the right decision in terms of popularity and non-financial growth.

Fans can hope to see many exciting partnerships between Leena and prominent OfflineTV members soon after the shift has taken place.

