Pokimane steals win in Offline TV's $25k Squid Game after striking interesting deals with fellow Twitch streamers

Pokimane surprised everyone after stealing the victory in OfflineTV's $25,000 Squid Game event. She outsmarted her fellow competitors and made some interesting Twitch deals that couldn't be turned down.

About 30 friends, including Pokimane, recently participated in OTV's $25k Squid Game. The star-studded event also included the likes of Disguised Toast, Scarra, and HasanAbi. They faced each other in the event inspired by the blockbuster Korean Netflix show of the same name.

How did Pokimane win the $25k OfflineTV Squid Game event?

Similar to the Netflix show, OfflineTV's Squid Game also started with the classic game of Red Light, Green Light. However, Twitch streamers got hit with eggs and sent to the back to restart instead of getting shot. Surprisingly, Pokimane was the first to get caught and sent back.

Given that the popular Twitch streamer was already in a losing position, it seemed impossible that she would turn this around. However, a surprise rule of flipping the finish line to the other side helped her clear the first game even after a poor start.

Pokimane strikes first Twitch deal with fellow OfflineTV member Scarra to win marbles

Following Red Light, Green Light, OTV members and other Twitch streamers headed into a game of marbles. They were divided into trios, and the goal was to have more marbles than the other team.

Pokimane caught Scarra unawares and offered him and his team a thousand gifted subs on Twitch spread amongst the three of them. It was a lucrative opportunity that they couldn't turn down.

In turn, they failed to realize that they had given away the single marble Poki and her team needed to win the game.

HasanAbi walks away as winner even after Pokimane won $25,000

It was down to HasanAbi, Pokimane, and xChocobars in the last game. It required them to rip name tags off their opponent's backs or push them out of a circle. The last person standing would take away the grand prize of $25,0000.

Pokimane and xChocobars were no match to HasanAbi's strength. xChocobars bowed out instantly, but Poki was determined to walk out a winner. Therefore, she offered to donate half of her final winnings to the charity of HasanAbi's choice if he let her win.

Pokimane, HasanAbi, and xChocobars in the last round of OTV's $25k Squid Game (Image via OfflineTV)

Clearly, Hasan couldn't turn down the opportunity to do some good and walked out of the circle in exchange for $12,500 for a mutual aid fund in Los Angeles that helps homeless people.

It is hard to decide who the true winner of OfflineTV's $25,000 Squid Game was. Although Pokimane might have walked out victorious, it feels like those benefitting from the charitable donations will be the real winners.

