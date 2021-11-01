Pokimane's Squid Game inspired Halloween outfit leaves the Internet in awe; Sapnap, Bella Poarch & others react

Pokimane recently donned a Squid Game-inspired outfit for Halloween 2021, and the internet was in love. The 25-year-old Moroccan streamer dressed up as Younghee, the female doll from the popular Netflix series Squid Game.

Pokimane's outfit elicited reactions from many of her fellow streamers, including Karl Jacobs, Sapnap, and many more. Of course, her fans hyped her up a lot as well.

Pokimane dressed up as Younghee from Squid Game for Halloween 2021

Squid Game was released on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and the world has been obsessed with it ever since. Pokimane, too, had shared her reaction to the series soon after it was released, saying it was too gory for her taste. However, it seems like the streamer enjoyed watching the show regardless since she dressed up as one of the characters.

Pokimane's friends loved her attire as they poured their love on her Twitter post.

Sapnap @sapnap @pokimanelol Pokimane I actually once won a mr beast squid game @pokimanelol Pokimane I actually once won a mr beast squid game

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @pokimanelol Pokimane I probably don’t want to join the squid game but regardless, happy Halloween 👍🏼 @pokimanelol Pokimane I probably don’t want to join the squid game but regardless, happy Halloween 👍🏼

Bella Poarch @bellapoarch @pokimanelol I can't seem to find a costume for Halloween, can I go as ur boo? @pokimanelol I can't seem to find a costume for Halloween, can I go as ur boo?

Halloween has made many in the gaming industry don their creative hats, as they dress up as various characters or themes. It seems like Squid Game was a hot favorite theme, as other streamers have also decided to choose a costume in keeping with the popular Netflix show.

The gaming industry's obsession with Squid Game is nothing new, as MrBeast's ambitious project is still in the works. MrBeast announced that he would conduct a real-life Squid Game with several random people. Although a date has not been announced yet, the streamer is busy working on the project. He has been asking the Twitter community for suggestions regarding the different elements he can include in his event, making it clear that the streamer is putting in quite a bit of thought behind every component of the event.

MrBeast @MrBeast In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do? In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do?

The streamer has claimed that the event is "gonna be wild". Since MrBeast has made these claims, they will definitely stand true.

