"It's so gory!": Pokimane reacts after binging on Netflix's Squid Game, says it was 'too much'

Pokimane is known to share her views regarding the different things she tries with her fans on stream. She has even followed a Bob Ross tutorial and painted a beautiful picture while live on stream. The streamer recently shared her afterthoughts about the trending Netflix series, Squid Game.

Squid Game was released on September 17, 2021, and has the world hooked on to the show right now. It is a South Korean television drama series directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show essentially brings together 456 people from different walks of life to play games that are usually considered children's games. However, in this case, the games have life-threatening consequences.

Pokimane, like many others, binged on the show and shared her views live on stream.

Pokimane says she found Squid Game very gory

Pokimane informed her fans that she had just finished watching Squid Game. To avoid giving out any spoilers while sharing her views, she requested fans who had not seen the show yet but intended to pause chat for some time.

She started by saying how she loved the plot of the series but did not like how gory it was.

"By the way, I just finished Squid Game, and I can't believe so many of you guys recommended it to me. It's so gory! I really really liked the plot line, but it's so gory!"

She went into detail about what she enjoyed about the show and mentioned how she loved the actors in the series.

"I really liked the plot idea, I liked some of the twists and turns that they had. I didn't like that it almost felt like there was too much shock value gore, like I didn't need to see that much."

Also Read

However, she did make it clear that the idea of Squid Game being too gory was a personal preference since she did not enjoy that. However, she did reiterate that she enjoyed the plotline quite a lot and found it extremely interesting, which is a thought that many viewers have echoed.

Squid Game is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far