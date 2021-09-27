"Just be her friend": Pokimane gives realistic relationship advice to fan

Imane "Pokimane" Anys doesn't leave a single opportunity to interact with her honest patrons, even though they are seldom referred to as "simps".

While she chooses not to answer personal questions, the star streamer didn't shy away from giving relationship advice to one of her ardent followers.

The viewer asked what he should do if someone he likes is already in a relationship. "Stop trying," suggested Pokimane before switching to her playful side to imply that it's alright to try if they're having problems.

The Canadian chuckled but didn't shy away from giving serious relationship advice to the grief-stricken follower.

"Just be her friend, you know? Maybe she will fall for you, and maybe she won't. And maybe when they break up, she will be interested, maybe not, you know? Keep her around but don't be too into her, because she's not available."

Pokimane's personal life has been the talk of the town for as long as fans can remember. Even after constant jolts, followers have failed to keep their prying eyes away and have continued speculating, which has irked her a lot.

Why is Pokimane's dating life a matter of great concern?

Over the last few years, the 25-year-old streamer has collaborated with an array of high-profile streamers, including Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, and even Corpse Husband.

While this has enabled her to become one of the most-watched streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, it has caused ripples on the internet. So much so that Pokimane had to remind everyone in March that "she's single" because of the rumors floating around online.

Be that as it may, Pokimane has invested her time in adding titles to her collection of gaming achievements. The Morocco-born sensation has been grinding away at Valorant ever since it came out.

Not only has she played with professional players like Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Shahzeb "ShahZam" Khan, and Chris "Flexinja" Irvine, but she also bagged the Immortal rank a few days back, following it up with an insane Ace clutch.

It's safe to say that fans won't stop speculating about her personal life anytime soon, but from the looks of it, Pokimane has stopped caring. And rightly so.

