"He’s very shameless": Disguised Toast and HasanAbi double down on Mizkif for farming controversy during Valkyrae's RFLCT drama

During a recent livestream, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang criticized Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo for “farming drama” during Valkyrae’s RFLCT fiasco. Mizkif was one of the first creators to reach out to Valkyrae after her initial response to the controversy.

Since then, both Disguised Toast and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker have criticized Mizkif for having an ulterior motive. They believe that Mizkif was simply farming drama and, therefore, could not see him as the savior in the situation.

During a stream on October 26, Disguised Toast was asked by a viewer about his thoughts on Mizkif's involvement in the RFLCT drama. The streamer replied, saying that Mizkif was shamelessly “farming drama,” but said that people have to respect the hustle:

Mizkif is a content farmer. A drama farmer. He’s very shameless, but he’s also very transparent about being shameless, so you know, you gotta respect the hustle.”

Mizkif had initially made fun of RFLCT’s products and jokingly wished that even he could make people buy products by simply promoting them online. He also advised Valkyrae not to search for posts related to the RFLCT controversy on Reddit, declaring that it was a never-ending process. Valkyrae went on to thank Mizkif for his advice.

Following what happened, Disguised Toast now shares HasanAbi's belief that Mizkif seeks only to farm drama. Toast stated that Mizkif had done something that was “overall good,” but believes there was an ulterior motive behind it:

He inserted himself in the drama and you know, did something that was overall good. But that’s just Mizkif, right?

HasanAbi also had a similar opinion, declaring that Mizkif was the best at farming drama, something that he respected the streamer for. However, he feels that those who looked up to Mizkif as the “savior” of the situation were simply being childish and delusional.

Apart from Disguised Toast and HasanAbi, Imane “Pokimane” Anys also recently roasted Mizkif for seeking validation in the aftermath of the RFLCT saga.

Edited by Sabine Algur