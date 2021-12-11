"Twitch will pay to keep him": Pokimane explains the impact of xQc's move to YouTube, compares it with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and others

Amidst the recent mass shift of streamers from Twitch to YouTube, big Twitch stars like xQc and Pokimane are also under the spotlight. Ever since Twitch's subathon king Ludwig shifted to the red platform, people have been assuming that nothing is stopping other big streamers like xQc and Pokimane from quitting the platform either.

Ztify @NotZtify I dont think twitch has what they think they have. As soon as xqc leaves for youtube i think that everyone will aswell. I dont think twitch has what they think they have. As soon as xqc leaves for youtube i think that everyone will aswell.

However, during a recent livestream, Pokimane explained that she believes that xQc is quite indispensable for Twitch, to the extent that Twitch might even pay to keep xQc from exploring other streaming platforms.

"I think X is very much an exception in the sense that Twitch will pay to keep him."

Pokimane believes that xQc is the only streamer who Twitch will pay to keep

Pokimane explained her reasons behind the statement, suggesting that xQc was so indispensable to Twitch because he is a variety streamer. She believes that xQc can rake in over 60 thousand views streaming just about anything, which is something no other streamer has achieved to date. While other streamers may have had more viewers, they did so by streaming the same thing every day.

"Those are two different things. And I don't think he is such a brand risk that Twitch doesn't want him."

Furthermore, she even smashed a misconception that if YouTube bought a group of streamers who collaborate a lot, it would cause Twitch a lot more damage. She explained that if they buy streamers who play together or collaborate, they are essentially buying the same bunch of viewers, which is not a really economical choice for them.

xQc @xQc I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA https://t.co/cq5GrXDibx

To explain this further, she used the example of Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Fuslie. She explained that the viewer count is more or less the same for all three streamers, and the viewers are essentially the same people as well. xQc, on the other hand, could rake in the same number of viewers by himself, which made the French-Canadian streamer a more economic choice for YouTube.

However, she also reiterated that Twitch was a far more versatile platform, providing every kind of content for viewers. Therefore, it still holds its position as the top streaming platform, although other platforms like YouTube are also not far behind.

