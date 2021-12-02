Pokimane reveals why xQc is more valuable to Twitch than Ninja was at his prime

Amidst the ongoing shift of big streamers from Twitch to YouTube, Pokimane delivered a controversial opinion, suggesting that xQc was more valuable to Twitch than Ninja was, even during his prime. She even stated her reasons for the same, which seem quite logical.

Pokimane knew that the statement she made was controversial, so the streamer immediately explained her reasons behind the statement as well.

"I think xQc is more valuable now than Ninja was, even in his peak. Is that a hot take? I don’t know."

Pokimane believes xQc is more valuable than Ninja, because he is a variety streamer

Many big streamers have been shifting from Twitch to YouTube lately, and the latest to make the shift is Twitch sub king, Ludwig. Naturally, if the most subbed streamer on the platform can shift to a different platform, it would be no surprise if the most successful Twitch streamer, xQc, also decided to shift sometime in the future.

However, Pokimane, during a recent Just Chatting livestream, discussed the idea, and said that xQc was far more valuable to Twitch than even Ninja, who used to reign over the platform during his prime. She explained her reasons behind this hot take as well. Pokimane said she believes that xQc is more valuable to Twitch, because he is a variety streamer. Since he is not associated with any particular game, he can do anything and his viewers will still watch. Ninja, on the other hand, was a Fortnite legend, so his association with a single game made it difficult for him to grow on the platform.

"xQc will get viewers doing anything. Ninja was the top Fortnite streamer when Fortnite was popping. Two very different things. You can’t just look at view count and think that’s everything."

Speaking about this, Pokimane also explained that sponsors make this error many times as well, where they judge a streamer's popularity based solely on their view count. She believes this method to be inaccurate, as the view count would vary vastly depending on whether a streamer is associated with a single game or not.

Pokimane added that Ninja was obviously an immensely successful streamer, but it could not solely be credited to his viewer count.

"That’s not to downplay how valuable Ninja was, but it can’t make or break a whole platform."

Ninja was one of the first streamers to quit Twitch and explore other streaming platforms such as Mixer. Due to this move, he is also known to be the streamer who opened up the gates for other streamers to explore options apart from Twitch to showcase their content.

