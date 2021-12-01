“No billion, nobody”: xQc provides his take on how YouTube Gaming should run their business

Félix "xQc" Lengyel gave YouTube a proposition during his latest livestream. xQc proposed a business idea for YouTube Gaming and asked for $100 million if the idea were to get approved. He feels that YouTube should implement these changes to their business model in order to make a big breakthrough.

The star played for Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League as part of the inaugural season, before being released due to repeated controversies and suspensions. He has already streamed for 3,600 hours and is very consistent with streaming on Twitch.

xQc says that he wants $100m for his idea, provides tips

xQc, on his recent stream, made a very controversial comment on how YouTube Gaming should run their business. xQc went on to say that YouTube would have to make deals with groups of people as a whole conglomerate if they want to make a big move.

The streamer has previously been involved in several controversial moments, captured mostly on his live-streams, and his recent comment on YouTube Gaming is one of them.

xQc's idea on how YouTube Gaming should run their business:

"If YouTube wants to make a big move, they buy OTV, they buy OTK, they buy somebody and it's a whole conglomerate of people but the problem with that is, this is gonna be expensive as ****."

xQc then added that streamers should demand that YouTube sign their entire squad up for a larger amount of money.

"That's gonna be so expensive if the big streamers band together as a big chunk and say, "Yo guys, we are not gonna sign deal with you guys. We are gonna sign a f*****g chunky. 1 billion and you get the whole squad. No billion - Nobody." End of story. Boom. What else are they gonna do? Easy. Bing bing bing bong. Now, if this goes through, I want my $100m because I said the idea, so I want my cut."

xQc also jokingly said that he wants $100 million for his proposition to YouTube if the idea goes through. He feels that making such a deal is going to be really expensive, but an essential one to get ahead in terms of ranking among streaming platforms. (Twitch being their biggest competitor)

As of now, fans don't know if this is ever going to happen or if it would be beneficial to both parties - the groups as well as YouTube Gaming. Only time will tell.

People on Reddit and other platforms have shared their views on the controversial topic as well.

Apart from being one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, xQc is also one of the most controversial streamers on the platform. He gets involved in lots of debates and has made statements in the past which have got him into hot water.

The streamer seems to enjoy sharing his controversial opinions and sparking off debates, even in cases when it is not directly related to his profession.

