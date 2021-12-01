"It's about what the money means:" xQc claims Twitch undervalues creators after Ludwig's YouTube Gaming move

Following Ludwig Ahgren’s recent move to YouTube Gaming, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has criticized Twitch for undervaluing some of its top creators.

After Ludwig announced his move to YouTube Gaming on November 30 via a video, xQc spoke about Ludwig’s decision, stating that Twitch has in recent years begun selling some of its creators short.

In Ludwig’s announcement video, he could be seen driving a purple car that eventually burst into flames. Following the announcement, xQc spoke at length about why he believes creators are less likely nowadays to sign exclusive contracts with Twitch, compared to YouTube Gaming or Facebook Gaming.

xQc explains how Twitch undervalues its top content creators by not paying them what they deserve

Ludwig recently posted a YouTube video explaining his decision to leave Twitch. The creator claimed that he did not feel appreciated by Twitch despite the fact that he himself loves the platform. xQc seemed to agree with Ludwig, and claimed that Twitch has in recent years begun undervaluing its top creators. xQc said,

“Money, yes. I hope you understand this. This works at the top and at the bottom. For small amounts of money, and big amounts, it is always an issue. It’s not about the money, money. It’s about what the money means.”

The streamer claimed that Twitch tends to offer less money to its top creators despite recognizing the value that they bring. xQc was of the opinion that top creators tend to accept their offers despite being low-balled, simply because the offers are still worth millions of dollars:

It’s the symbolism of money. If you do something that is valuable, and the person is told that, “Hey man, you are worth this, and we know that for a fact.” But they are gonna give you that, all the way at the bottom. But dude, that’s millions right there. But everyone agrees that the value that you put out, it’s worth much more than that. Like dude, what the f**k?”

Hence, xQc is under the impression that most top creators are not being paid as much as they deserve by Twitch. While the offers are generally accepted by top creators as they are not obsessed with making money, they are not being fairly compensated for the overall value they bring to the platform.

