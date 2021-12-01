Why are Twitch streamers moving to YouTube at an unprecedented rate? Explained

Over the past year, many prominent Twitch streamers have switched to the red halls of YouTube. Naturally, this has sparked quite the debate about what their reasons might have been for doing so. While some streamers like Dr DisRespect have chosen to remain silent on the matter, others like TimTheTatman and Valkyrae were open to explaining the motives behind their departure.

Recently, popular Twitch subathon king, Ludwig, also announced his departure from the purple platform, stating that he would now be streaming on YouTube instead. Ludwig is one of Twitch's most popular streamers, so his departure restarted the debate.

Twitch streamers might be shifting to YouTube for financial reasons

In a recent stream, MoistCr1tiKaL explained what he believes is the reason why so many streamers have been turning to YouTube lately. Furthermore, he believes many more streamers will soon follow suit.

Twitch is notorious for not treating its streamers well, as was confirmed by Disguised Toast in a stream before he signed with the platform again. The streamer revealed that, back in 2019, he had moved to Facebook Gaming because Twitch had lowballed him quite a lot. He stated that the streaming platform was offering him 1/30th of what Facebook and other platforms were willing to offer. Naturally, he packed his bags and departed from the purple platform.

MoistCr1tiKaL confirmed this, although he said that Toast may have been exaggerating a bit. He believed that Twitch offered streamers about 1/10th of what other platforms usually offer their streamers. Therefore, it is only natural for streamers to want to showcase their content on a platform where they can earn more.

YouTube apparently has a lot of benefits compared to Twitch

Ludwig, in his parting video, claimed that he was shifting over to YouTube simply because it was what made more sense for him. Although the streamer's reasons were predominantly financial, he did throw some shade at the purple platform's notorious reputation for handing out unexpected bans. He did so through the teaser video that he had uploaded to Twitter.

Valkyrae, too, had quoted reasons other than money when she quit Twitch for YouTube. She said that YouTube provided her with the space to not worry about her streaming hours, subs and other technical aspects. This, in turn, allowed her to focus on different fields into which she wanted to venture. Since her shift, the streamer has become the co-founder of 100 Thieves and featured in several music videos. She also dipped her feet into the world of skincare, although that did not work out well for her.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While earlier, Twitch used to have a monopoly over the world of streaming, it seems as though other platforms like YouTube and Facebook have been picking up their pace in the field. If Twitch does not begin to fight to keep its streamers on the platform, it won't be long before other prominent streamers also decide to explore other options.

Edited by Sabine Algur