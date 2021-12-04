"He is real": xQc and Sykkuno meet IRL, Pokimane, Corpse Husband and others react

xQc recently posted photos of the time he met Sykkuno in real life. The former Overwatch pro has now joined the list of people who have met Sykkuno, such as Pokimane, Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast and many more.

xQc @xQc I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno HE IS REAL. ALSO DON'T MIND THE SHIRT IT WAS @LudwigAhgren IDEA https://t.co/cq5GrXDibx

In a recent Twitter post, xQc shared a picture of them standing together and said:

"I FINALLY MET @Sykkuno. HE IS REAL."

The two streamers have been playing GTA RP together for quite some time now, and have become one of the most loved duos on the internet.

xQc and Sykkuno shared pictures of the time they met each other and Twitter reacts

On Twitter, both streamers shared pictures of the time they met each other. They won plushies for each other, Sykkuno getting a bear and xQc getting an octopus.

Sykkuno @Sykkuno x won me a bear! x won me a bear! https://t.co/PwO2thrvPA

mel @agorapovic @Sykkuno HE SURE DID!! and you won him one too (and an octopus) :D hope you had lots of fun today with your friends @Sykkuno HE SURE DID!! and you won him one too (and an octopus) :D hope you had lots of fun today with your friends https://t.co/8GnR8hVDx7

The pictures elicited reactions from many popular streamers as well, such as Pokimane, Karl Jacobs and others.

Fans also shared several other pictures of the duo meeting, and they were quite wholesome. There were quite a few pictures of the two streamers hugging each other.

Sykkuno and xQc spent a lot of time together and from the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, it seems like they had a blast.

The two of them have grown to become very close friends in the last few months. They form a very interesting duo, too, as xQc has a reputation for raging whereas Sykkuno is known for his shy and calm personality.

xQcOWUpdates @xQcOWUpdates FEATURED CLIP: xQc and Sykkuno share a wholesome moment FEATURED CLIP: xQc and Sykkuno share a wholesome moment https://t.co/I6UybU7Jqe

Recently, Sykkuno also said that he did not find Lengyel intimidating at all, because the streamer was incredibly polite whenever they played together. He would even refrain from using curse words. Sykkuno said this to Valkyrae, who had previously claimed that she found the French-Canadian streamer very intimidating, although she was sure he was a good person.

xQc has recently started streaming a lot with other streamers like Pokimane, Sykkuno, Ludwig and more. It would not be surprising if fans got to see him collaborating with other members of OfflineTV and Amigops more often in the future as well.

ً @sykkurae xqc: what are the most excited about these rides and these events here, have you been here before?



sykkuno: uhh i was most excited about meeting you! xqc: what are the most excited about these rides and these events here, have you been here before?sykkuno: uhh i was most excited about meeting you! https://t.co/eCQkUZ40Cl

Fans can hope for more such wholesome clips of the duo to surface on the internet over the next few days.

Edited by Sabine Algur