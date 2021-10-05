Sykkuno's Top 5 moments in GTA 5 RP (2021)

Thomas, better known as Sykkuno, is one of the most popular GTA RP streamers on Twitch, with over 3.8 million subscribers.

Sykunno plays "Yuno Syk," an astute hacker who employs his skills to commit thefts. He has also worked with other NoPixel GTA RP streamers such as Buddha and xQc.

This article takes a look at Sykkuno's best GTA 5 RP clips of 2021 so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer

Sykkuno's best GTA RP clips of 2021 so far

5) Raymond chases Sykkuno

Sykkuno punches Raymond in the footage, prompting the latter to chase him down with a hammer as revenge. Raymond comes dangerously close to eliminating Sykkuno during the chase, but is caught off-guard by an unforeseen explosion.

The latter can be seen straining to keep his laughter in check while maintaining his persona.

4) End of the Rainbow Road heist

After completing the rainbow road heist, Sykkuno makes a successful getaway in this clip.

Him along with xQc, Buddha, and Blaustoise conspired to rob the rainbow road. The intention was for crew members to be stationed at three locations on the map: Fleeca Bank, Paleto Bank, and the Vault. All of these locations would be hit at the same time, and the crew members would catch everyone off-guard.

Sykkuno's reaction was a mix of relief and disbelief as he pulled off the biggest heist in the NoPixel GTA RP server's history.

3) Yuno robs a bank for the demon dudes

Yuno Syk and his group lead a bankheist in this video. Him and his team constantly burst out laughing, despite putting on a stern front. They attempt to scare the hostages, but instead provide them with water and sandwiches.

A police officer arrives later, with whom Yuno Syk tries to negotiate. However, he exacerbates the situation. Yuno Syk forces the hostage to converse with the officer and compliment him. This was a hilariously weird interaction.

2) Sykkuno does the golden laptop hack in one try

In the clip, Sykkuno executes the golden laptop hack in a single attempt. The golden laptop hack was notoriously difficult, so players were astounded to see the streamer succeed on his first attempt.

This video drew a lot of attention from streamers and GTA RP YouTubers.

1) Yuno makes officer AJ Trooper pick up money

Yuno Syk robs a bank with a police officer who isn't supposed to be there.

When the cop begins to stuff his bag with cash, Sykkuno pulls out his phone and begins filming him. The former becomes concerned, but Sykkuno reassures him by explaining that the film is for his grandmother and that it would not be used to incriminate the cop.

Through his numerous streams and shenanigans, Sykkuno has endeared himself to the streaming audience and garnered a tremendous amount of supporters.

