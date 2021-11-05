"This is my crew": When Pokimane and xQc met for the first time ever

Fans of Pokimane and xQc really enjoy watching the dynamics the two streamers share on social media. However, not many know when the streamers met each other for the first time.

Pokimane recently took to her alternative YouTube channel, Pokimane Too, to post a throwback video of when the two streamers first met each other.

"This is my crew." - Pokimane

Pokimane and xQc met for the first time in 2019

In the throwback video that Pokimane posted, viewers could see her referring to xQc and Greek as part of her crew. The video was from TwitchCon 2019, where the streamers had their first in-person interaction.

Pokimane and xQc met each other at TwitchCon 2019 (Image via Twitch Blog)

Pokimane and xQc spoke about roleplay games for a bit before fellow streamer Greekgodx shifted the conversation to xQc's health. xQc was extremely sick during TwitchCon, as is visible in the video, and looked very tired.

However, when Pokimane asked him how he was feeling, he had said that his body was feeling good and he wanted to do things. The two streamers shared a rather adorable interaction, and made plans for what they could do later in the day.

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys and Felix 'xQc' Lengyel share a very healthy dynamic with each other, where the streamers constantly keep reacting to each other's activities online.

Be it xQc labeling Pokimane the most attractive streamer in the community or Pokimane calling out xQc for supporting gambling streams, fans love to see the interactions that the duo share.

In fact, during xQc's brief separation with his girlfriend, Adept, many fans had started shipping xQc with Pokimane. The community hoped to see the streamers dating, but it was established that they were simply friends, and xQc resumed dating Adept shortly after.

More recently, xQc and Pokimane have been streaming Valorant together every once in a while, especially after the RTS co-founder hit 'Immortal' in the game. Fans love watching their gameplay streams and often ask the duo to stream games with each other more often.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan