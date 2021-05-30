Pokimane reacts to xQc calling her the most attractive streamer of all time

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently reacted to Felix “xQc” Lengyel calling her the most attractive streamer on the internet.

xQc was part of the “Newlyweds” game show that streamer Ludwig Ahgren hosted. He had invited multiple “streamer-couples,” including xQc and Sam “Adepththebest.”

Ludwig himself participated with his girlfriend Blaire “QTCinderella.” Regardless, xQc was asked during the game who he thought was the most attractive streamer on the internet.

I felt bad watching so many people trying to map a timeline from when we went from roommates to dating LUL — adept. (@adeptthebest) March 30, 2021

xQc was visibly reluctant to answer the question and eventually took Pokimane’s name. This surprised his girlfriend, after which Pokimane herself reacted to the clip during a recent live stream.

Pokimane reacts to xQc calling her the most attractive streamer on the internet

As can be seen, xQc suggested that he wanted to take his girlfriend’s name. However, he was told to exclude himself and his partner. Furthermore, Adept was of the opinion that xQc will take Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon’s name.

When xQc said he thought it was Pokimane who was the most attractive, his girlfriend responded by saying the following:

“I thought you would say Alinity, but I still didn’t pick that!”

As it turned out, Adept was of the opinion that xQc will choose Spanish streamer/ and YouTuber Rubén “Rubius” Doblas Gundersen instead. However, xQc shook his head in disbelief.

For more information about the incident, read the following article.

Pokimane eventually saw the clip and said that she was “flattered.” Her jaw dropped when she heard xQc taking her name, as she eventually burst into laughter:

“Sorry, that’s not what I thought was gonna happen. I thought it was gonna be a tier-3 joke. That’s what the title said. I will say, I am flattered honestly, that’s very nice, thanks. There are so many hot people on this site, they even said it doesn’t have to be a girl. The reason I am so flushed is that I have a crush on his “roommate” Adept.”

Happy birthday to rank1 roommate :) very old picture but nice pic.twitter.com/zthRmgTsb0 — xQc (@xQc) March 4, 2019

Pokimane also made fun of the fact that Adept chose “Rubius” instead and said that it takes guts to admit having a crush on a fellow content creator. While Pokimane herself did not appear to think she was the most attractive streamer on the internet, she took the compliment and appeared "flushed" by her own admission.