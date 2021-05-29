Revisiting the Pokimane x ItsAGundamn controversy, which 'almost' got Pokimane cancelled

The following article looks at the controversy/feud that Imane “Pokimane” Anys got into with YouTuber “ItsAGundam.”

Back in May 2020, YouTuber ItsAGundam posted a video in which he mocked a Pokimane fan. He made fun of the fact that a fan had willingly gone “homeless” for the streamer. You can watch the video below.

Regardless, Pokimane responded by criticizing ItsAGundam and the sponsors of the specific video. The streamer was accused of encouraging her fans to leave “negative feedback” on ItsAGundam’s content. The following article sheds light on the overall controversy, although the two content creators have since reconciled and moved past their differences.

The Pokimane x ItsAGundam controversy: A throwback to the lengthy public feud

It must be noted that back in 2020 Pokimane was one of the most controversial content creators. A majority of her fans were called “simps,” and they seemed to be a bit over-obsessed with the streamer's looks. Pokimane spoke about the entire “simp” phenomenon multiple times. In a July 2020 video, she had spoken about how reading her simp fans’ comments and responses can sometimes be “disturbing,” and said that it affects her mental health.

As Pokimane had been on the receiving end of continuous criticism, she went on a rant against the YouTuber and the video’s sponsor, Ridge Wallet. ItsAGundam had made fun about a specific Pokimane fan who claimed to have donated $1000 to the streamers despite being around four months late on his rent.

“I can’t believe anyone would sponsor these shenanigans, like what? And I will say, for this company to sponsor a video that’s literally 20 minutes of talking sh*t about me. If you ever reach out to me, if I ever see you in my inbox.”

Her response was criticized on the internet. People talked about how Pokimane had gone against a smaller content creators’ sponsor, and referenced the times when she herself had spoken ill or made fun of other creators. The controversy eventually brought forth a response from Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, who came out in support of ItsAGundam.

Keemstar called Pokimane “fake and pathetic” and claimed that she hides the fact that she has a boyfriend so that she does not lose online support. Similar claims were made by Calvin “Leafy” Lee Vail, who was eventually banned permanently from YouTube after posting multiple videos mocking Pokimane and her fans. For more information about the overall controversy, the following article can be read.

Pokimane eventually posted an “apology video” in which she basically confirmed that Kemmstar and Leafy had been right about her being in a relationship. The streamer also apologized for her approach towards ItsAGundam.

Pokimane addresses all comments and criticisms she has received in the past. She addresses taking down Bowblax’s video, calling out ItsAGundam’s sponsors, and saying the n-word. Link to full video in thread. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mjdwcbd0mW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 19, 2020

The two content creators eventually reconciled, as ItsAGundam revealed they had talked via “DMs.”

Additionally, Pokimane seems to have come a long way since the controversies that she got into in 2020. She has spent most of last year playing/streaming Among Us with multiple friends/content creators, and has also been streaming other games like Valorant, Rust, and Minecraft. Of course, most of her streams are still of the “Just Chatting” genre.

The streamer has moved past her controversial past and recently held a “hot-tub” stream with her Offline TV friends on her birthday.