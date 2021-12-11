Is Pokimane's hair naturally curly? Fans surprised over Twitch star's new look

Pokimane fans recently received the shock of their lifetime from the streamer when she debuted a new hairstyle on stream.

Much to the surprise of many, she revealed her adorable curly hair last month on her Twitch stream, a look her fans had never seen her sport.

Followers have usually seen her with her wavy hair. However, the curls do fit her quite well. The question everyone is asking now is:

"Is this her natural look, or did she style it differently?"

Pokimane debuts her natural curls on stream

During a Twitch stream last month, Pokimane shocked everyone by beginning her livestream with a look that no one saw coming.

At first, she teased her fans and remained quite shy about revealing her locks to them. However, she later mustered up some courage to show off her new look on the stream, where she got a lot of positive reactions from her legion of fans, which prompted a response from her.

"Aww, you guys are so f****** cute. You're so f****** cute."

Pokimane has experimented a lot with her hair in terms of color and styles for her streams and cosplays. Fans have seen her try exotic hairdos and colors for some eye-catching outfits that they have both loved and hated.

But it's fair to say that her curly look is an all-time hit, as Pokimane revealed during her stream that she has naturally curly hair. While she mentioned that she usually required a stylist to curl her hair, she has recently tried to do that by herself for this stream look.

She also shared why it took so long for her to finally bring her natural hair out on stream. Here's what the Canadian said:

"My natural hair is something that I was always a little bit insecure about because, like, growing up, you just want to fit in. You just want to look like how everybody else looks, or how the popular, straight-hair, blonde blue-eyed girls look."

Her fans have also gushed over how pretty she looks with curls. While they do love the waves as that's her usual look, the stans can't resist the occasional switch-ups with the 25-year-old's look every now and then.

Since she first debuted the look in November, Pokimane has shown off her curls on-stream a few times while still keeping the waves for her regular-stream look. However, as her fans noted on stream, they wouldn't mind seeing it more often than not.

Edited by Ravi Iyer