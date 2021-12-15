"You're not scum human beings": Pokimane defends xQc viewers after Nate Hill's controversial take 

Pokimane recently shared her opinion about Nate Hill accusing Felix "xQc" Lengyel of having sent his "army" of fans over to Hill's stream to spew hate while he was streaming The Game Awards 2021. Pokimane defended xQc's fans, saying that Nate Hill was in the wrong for calling them "scum human beings."

Hill was one of the streamers at The Game Awards this year who had been specially promoted by the award show. However, during a recent stream, the FaZe clan streamer claimed that he was sure that xQc had sent his army of fans to spew hate and insults on his stream during the award show.

Pokimane defends xQc's fans against Nate Hill's accusations

Pokimane recently reacted to Hill's video accusing xQc and his fans of raiding his stream. She was shocked when she heard him call xQc's fans an "army of 100,000 loser f***ing scum human beings."

She stopped watching the video at that point and made it very clear that xQc's fans were none of the things Hill called them.

"Before we finish his take, I just want you guys to know, my little xQc elves, you're not scum human beings, okay? Just because you watch X doesn't make you a bad person. That's weird. There are bad apples everywhere, in every community. But I don't think it's right of him to say that all of those people suck."

She made it abundantly clear that she did not support Nate Hill's statement and thought it was highly uncalled for.

xQc, too, shared his reaction to Hill's accusations, saying that he wasn't even watching his segment of the stream, so there was no way his fans would have gone and spewed hate on Hill's livestream.

He did not seem to think that Nate Hill's words about his community even warranted any explanation or reaction from his end, so he quietly moved on to watching other clips.

Nate Hill issues a public apology for dragging xQc into his TGA drama

Recently, Nate Hill has issued a public apology to xQc for dragging his name into the entire TGA controversy without any concrete evidence. The streamer mentioned that he had made the accusations solely based on his previous interactions with xQc, which had not gone very great.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Nate Hill has responded to saying xQc sent hate raids to his Twitch stream during the Game Awards, saying he was wrong for saying that in the first place. Nate Hill has responded to saying xQc sent hate raids to his Twitch stream during the Game Awards, saying he was wrong for saying that in the first place. https://t.co/MLq81UT8CQ

However, he admits that it was wrong of him to have assumed that the hate raid came from xQc's fans without any proof whatsoever. xQc is yet to respond to this apology.

