"Thanks!": QTCinderella's blunder hilariously coincides with instructions of Lego tutorial she's watching

QTCinderella recently left her fans in splits after a blunder during her Lego building stream lined up perfectly with the official instruction guide she was following. The streamer was muttering about how she messed up while making the Lego structure she was working on, and almost immediately, the guide gave her words of encouragement.

QTCinderella looked gratefully at her screen, thanking the guide for his helpful words.

"Thanks! Thanks for telling me that."

QTCinderella is grateful for the Lego man who validated her errors

During a recent livestream, QTCinderella was working on building some Lego structures with her Twitch chat. However, during the process, the streamer messed up some parts, and seemed confused about how she could make things better.

"Damn it! Chat, I did it backwards. Chat, I messed up."

In a weird coincidence, the guide to the tutorial she was following immediately chimed in about how it was perfectly normal to mess up.

"It's okay to mess up because we all do it, and it's Lego, so it's always fixable. That's part of the job."

The streamer continued pretending like she was actually in conversation with the guide, thanking him for his words. However, while she was still struggling with the Lego,she realized that he had not given her a constructive solution to the problem.

"Wait, how do I fix it though?"

QTCinderella recently took a dig at HasanAbi when he raided her podcast

QTCinderella is very famous in the streaming community for her outspoken personality and does not hold back her thoughts about anybody. During a recent episode of her podcast with Maya Higa, Wine About It, the streamer casually took a dig at HasanAbi, who had raided their podcast.

She pointed out that Hasan had raided the stream when Maya Higa excitedly asked him what he is up to. However, QT took it upon herself to finish Maya's sentence, calling Hasan "racist," which was a sly dig at his recent Twitch ban.

Also Read Article Continues below

HasanAbi was recently banned from Twitch for using the term "cracker" on a livestream, which Twitch has dubbed to be a racist slur against white people.

Edited by Saman