"Follows around Ludwig like a dog": Mizkif throws shade at QTCinderella after her comments on Emiru moving into Mizkif's OTK content house 

Mizkif recently threw some shade at fellow Twitch streamer QTCinderella after she commented on Emiru moving into the One True King (OTK) content house with the founder of the group.

QTCinderella had earlier given a rather controversial take on Emiru sharing the same house with Mizkif after his breakup with streamer Maya Higa, who recently stated that she felt replaced.

The move from Emiru has caused a mess, which now involves a slight war of words between Mizkif and QTCinderella, along with her boyfriend Ludwig, who recently apologized for involving himself in the drama.

Mizkif throws shade at QTCinderella being Ludwig's "dog" during stream with KKatamina

Mizkif partnered with fellow streamer KKatamina and her lovely dog Temmie in a recent stream where they discussed whether she would take her pet on a water ride in a park like Six Flags.

Kkatamina was strongly against the idea of taking Temmie on a water ride. However, Mizkif threw a subtle dig at Cinderella during the conversation. Here's what Mizkif said:

"Do you think QTCinderella does? No. But she just follows around Ludwig like a dog.

Kkatamina was taken aback by the statement and asked Mizkif to apologize. However, he doubled down on his dig during his "apology" by saying:

"QT, I am sorry, you're Lud's dog, okay, what do you want me to say?

However, the sly comments from Mizkif didn't stop there as he went all in on the fellow streamer once again. His comments come during a rather controversial situation brewing between him and his ex-girlfriend in Maya Higa, after Emiru had moved into the OTK house with him.

Maya and Mizkif broke up a couple of months ago, and she has talked a lot about how distraught she felt on learning that Mizkif had "replaced" her. QTCinderella also weighed in on the situation during her stream, where she stated that it was a "f**ked up" move.

Mizkif later called QTCinderella out while he reacted to her statements, which led to the ire of her boyfriend Ludwig. While the latter has apologized for getting involved in the drama, it seems that Mizkif isn't done making fun of QTCinderella.

Here's what Mizkif said:

"She'll probably talk about it on stream tomorrow."

It seems like Mizkif isn't done with his minor trolling, and the situation may not be resolved anytime soon.

