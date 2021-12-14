"What's up racist": HasanAbi's raid on QTCinderella and Maya Higa's 'Wine About It' podcast doesn't go as planned

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker recently raided Maya Higa and QTCinderella's Wine About It podcast. However, it didn't go as planned.

Maya and QT are amongst the most popular Twitch streamers on the internet right now. The latter has a reputation for her outspoken personality and doesn't think twice before pouring scorn on someone or something she doesn't like.

HasanAbi has been making headlines lately for his opinion on the usage of the word "cracker," which has been an ongoing topic of debate for the past few days. Several in the community have dubbed him "racist" for his aggressive comments towards a Redditor.

QTCinderella didn't hold back and took a dig at HasanAbi when he raided their podcast.

The former was in conversation with Maya Higa when she pointed out that Hasan had raided their podcast. Here's what Maya said:

"Aww...What's up...?"

As the name of the podcast suggests, Maya had been drinking and failed to complete her sentence.

Interestingly, QTCinderella jumped to her defense and said:

"...racist. We finish each other's sentences here. It's a good podcast."

Her snide remark had Maya in stitches, while QT too, had a smirk on her face. HasanAbi is yet to respond to her comment but knowing the Twitch streamer, it won't be long before he's back with a response.

hasanabi @hasanthehun twitch should ban ppl for using the term nazi next. people keep using it against racist white ppl and it’s racially targeted and unacceptable. twitch should ban ppl for using the term nazi next. people keep using it against racist white ppl and it’s racially targeted and unacceptable.

HasanAbi feels "cracker" isn't a slur but the community feels otherwise

The controversial streamer hit back at Twitch for banning two of his moderators for using the aforementioned word.

HasanAbi has since been fighting a lone battle to state how the word isn't a racial slur despite its connotations. To add fuel to the fire, his moderators were also banned on Reddit for the same reason.

HasanAbi posted several sarcastic tweets reiterating that "cracker" isn't a slur and that the word "nazi" should also be banned.

This has sparked off a massive debate in the community, with streamers sharing their take on the matter. Several streamers, including Pokimane, xQc, Asmongold, 39daph, Macaiyla, and several others, have shared their two cents on the issue.

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime. 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime.

However, HasanAbi has doubled down on his stance to state how the word has been used against him on numerous occasions, claiming it's not a slur and isn't as big a deal as people claiming it to be. Here's what he said:

"I've been called a cracker a f***-load more than you. Why? Because I'm extremely online, okay? So shut the f*** up. Stop crying about this f***ing term, okay? Recognize the person who's calling you a f***ing cracker is literally powerless, okay? Sorry, it's just the truth."

From the looks of it, the debate is far from over as it's taking fresh turns every day. However, it's safe to assume that HasanAbi has a tough few days ahead of him.

