"Can we chat after stream?": Maya Higa startled after Twitch donator makes an odd request back-to-back

Maya Higa recently shut down a viewer who kept donating huge amounts of money to her Twitch channel to get the streamer to contact him after her livestream got over. During one such recent livestream, Maya received a $200 donation from this viewer along with a message that read:

"Can we chat after stream? Chat will get 100 gifters.."

Maya quickly shut down the viewer, stating that no matter how much money he gives her, she would not be speaking to him after her livestream was over.

Maya Higa shuts down viewer who keeps pestering her on livestream

Maya Higa received a $200 dollar donation on a recent Twitch livestream where the viewer asked her if they could chat after her livestream was over. The streamer sighed and responded saying that would not be happening.

"No. I'm not gonna call you after stream. I'm sorry. Thank you for the two hundred dollars though."

Maya Higa immediately burst out laughing and commented on the absurdity of the situation, stating that the request in itself was so bizarre. She went on about how no matter how much money the viewer gave her, she would not be calling him. She even followed it up with a humorous flex of her own wealth.

"No amount of money that you give me is gonna make me call you. I am rich."

She immediately burst out laughing, making it clear that her response was not to belittle the viewer. However, there is no denying that the request being made was very weird.

It is also worth noting that this is not the first time this viewer has made such a request to Maya Higa. In a previous livestream, the viewer donated around $600 trying to get Maya to follow him back on Instagram. In fact, on the same night as the livestream in question, the viewer donated almost $2000 worth of subs and donations to Maya Higa in an attempt to get her to speak with him off stream.

Unfortunately, the desperate attempts did not work out in his favor. Maya even expressed her surprise at the odd request and stated:

"This is gonna be a story I'm gonna tell in a few years."

Also Read Article Continues below

Twitch streamers often have to go through a lot of bizarre experiences with their fans, but this is truly among the weirder experiences possible for a streamer.

Edited by Atul S