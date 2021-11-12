"That's so sad, bro": Pokimane destroys viewer who ruined the memory of her favorite item

Pokimane fans are some of the most bizarre people in the streaming community. They tend to make suggestive and lewd comments pertaining to the streamer's appearance all the time, which can get quite uncomfortable.

In this particular incident, a Pokimane fan ruined the memory of one of her favorite objects, a Bear Brick, by making unwanted comments about it.

The streamer simply responded with:

"That's so sad, bro."

Pokimane dumbfounded after viewer makes a disturbing comment about one of her belongings

During a recent stream, Pokimane seemed rather disturbed and was seen sitting on the floor, fiddling with her belongings. She explained that she had a Bear Brick that she really loved, and had purchased for $300. It was the Space Invaders style of Bear Bricks.

However, one viewer, upon seeing the Bear Brick, made the following lewd comment:

"Wow, I see you've got a Bear Brick. That's relatable, because I'm bricked the f**k up."

Pokimane did not know how to respond to this, and explained how the comment had ruined the Bear Brick for her forever.

She said:

"Now I want to throw it in the trash. It was $300. Now every time I look at this bear, that's what I'm gonna think about. That's so sad, bro."

Viewers in the comments section were also surprised by the lewd nature of the comment. However, what surprised them more was that Pokimane paid $300 for a plastic Bear Brick. Others suggested that the viewer got what they wanted, since they have managed to etch themselves into Pokimane's memory, even if the memory is traumatic.

Pokimane fans have a reputation for being very creepy with their favorite streamer, often having made her uncomfortable with the gifts they send her. The RTS owner is often referred to as the 'simp queen' due to how much her fans care about her appearance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, the streamer mostly chooses to ignore such comments. Pokimane is seen as someone very successful in the streaming industry and has now ventured into the business world as well.

Edited by R. Elahi