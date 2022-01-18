The entire Pokimane and Ninja drama on Twitch explained

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins have recently been embroiled in significant drama after the latter showed support for the streamer who harassed her.

Pokimane recently expressed her disappointment with famous streamer Ninja after he claimed in a stream that he would contact his representatives to see if he could help with JiDion "Jidionpremium" Adams' ban. Since then, the issue has escalated quite a bit, with Ninja's wife, Jessica "Jess" Blevins, getting involved and threatening legal action against the popular streamer.

What exactly happened between Pokimane and Ninja?

Pokimane initially got involved in a tiff with streamer Jidionpremium after the latter sent his viewers to troll her and her viewers with "L + ratio" comments while she was livestreaming. This resulted in her ending her stream abruptly after telling her viewers:

"I'll put up with the bulls**t, but I don't want you guys to put up with bulls**t.

This resulted in Jidionpremium getting banned permanently from Twitch immediately after getting verified on the platform.

Soon after Jidionpremium's 14 days ban was made permanent, Ninja got tangled in the drama. The newly verified streamer's fans started to make some noise online, trying to get him unbanned. One place that they gathered to find help was on Ninja's stream. When he saw the messages from JiDion's fans, he said he would see what he could do without making any promises. His exact words were:

"All right, I sent the text. I don't promise a god d*mn thing, 'cause at the end of the day what happened, happened

She expressed her dismay about these statements from Ninja when she told her viewers that she couldn't understand why he would help someone who harassed her and her viewers. However, this wasn't the only thing she was unhappy about. She also elaborated on some words used by Ninja that she thought were misogynistic, saying that he wouldn't have used them if he was referring to a male streamer.

At this point, Ninja's wife Jess, who is also his manager, got involved. She tried reaching out to Pokimane to try and explain their stance on the matter at hand. Anys revealed details about the direct messages from Jess on her livestream. The streamer said that Jess denied their involvement and would not publicly apologize for the hateful comments made against her even though they don't condone it. She explained that reading those messages left her baffled.

However, the story doesn't end there as the most recent developments have been quite staggering. The Fortnite streamer messaged her, saying that he didn't text his Twitch representative and that she was "making a mistake" by claiming he had. His manager, however, went a step further and threatened to take Anys to court for defamation of character.

Pokimane then concluded that she would accept the explanation that Ninja was pretending to text his representative and did not do it as he claimed initially. She also said that she couldn't disprove the claims from Jess that he only pretended to text his contact at Twitch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Right now, that's where the whole controversy involving Pokimane and Ninja stands. However, we're still unsure if there's more to come with the threat of legal action being thrown around during this drama.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar