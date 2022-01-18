How is 100 Thieves shaping up for Valorant Champions Tour 2022?

Valorant Champions Tour 2022 has already started in some regions and will start in a few weeks in other areas as well. With just a few days remaining, the North American organization 100 Thieves has announced its Valorant roster for the VCT 2022.

100 Thieves has retained Hiko, Asuna and Ethan from last season and added two new faces, BabyJ and ec1s, to complete their roster for the 2022 season.

Hiko to lead the team in Valorant Champions Tour 2022:

100 Thieves is determined to have a better season this year and the team is already preparing themselves to sharpen up their skillset. By retaining the core team almost the same with experienced Hiko and young prodigy Asuna alongside Ethan, 100 Thieves has signed FaZe Clan rising talent Hunter ‘BabyJ’ Schline and British IGL Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles to the team.

Spencer "Hiko" Martins is ready to lead 100 Thieves in the Valorant Champions Tour 2022 while ec1s is expected to lead the team in-game. The team will start their 2022 campaign with VCT North America Stage 1: Challengers later this January.

100 Thieves is one of the strongest teams from the North American region. Last year was a decent one in terms of success for the team. 100 Thieves has represented the North American region in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, where the team was knocked out of the semi-finals after losing against Team Envy.

The team has gone through multiple roster shuffles since the Berlin Masters and tried out different compositions and combinations. Joshua "Steel" Nissan was benched, and Aaron "b0i" Thao replaced him on the roster after that tournament. B0i also left the squad after the team failed to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. Recently, Nicholas "Nitro" Cannella has also returned to CS: GO again. To fill the void place, 100 Thieves brings in two new faces in terms of BabyJ and ec1s.

It will be interesting to see how the team build synerges between themselves within this short period of time and prepare themselves for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 1: Challengers.

100 Thieves' 2022 Valorant roster

Spencer "Hiko" Martins

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Ethan Arnold

Hunter "BabyJ" Schline

Adam "ec1s" Eccles

Edited by Yasho Amonkar