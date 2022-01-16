"Valorant wasn’t my first option": nitr0 on his decision to switch back to CS: GO

Former 100 Thieves' Valorant pro, Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella, recently returned to CS: GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) and rejoined Team Liquid.

nitr0 joined the 100 Thieves's Valorant roster on August 14, 2020, soon after retiring from Team Liquid's CS:GO squad on August 1, 2020. He had a good run until 100 Thieves failed to qualify for the Champions Belin 2021, after losing to Cloud9 Blue in VCT North America's Last Chance Qualifiers. He left the squad on December 7, 2021.

100 Thieves Esports @100T_Esports



Nick helped to create a winning culture and lifted us to championship heights. We'd like to wish him the best in his next chapter. As we continue to reshape our VALORANT roster for the future, we are announcing the transfer of @nitr0 from 100 Thieves.Nick helped to create a winning culture and lifted us to championship heights. We'd like to wish him the best in his next chapter. As we continue to reshape our VALORANT roster for the future, we are announcing the transfer of @nitr0 from 100 Thieves. Nick helped to create a winning culture and lifted us to championship heights. We'd like to wish him the best in his next chapter. https://t.co/8XUN8tYrEq

There have been several rumors before about the player moving back to CS:GO, and ultimately it turned out to be true. He rejoined Team Liquid on January 15, 2022.

Currently, 100 Thieves has only three players in their squad:

Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin

Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk

Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold

Former 100 Thieves' Valorant pro opens up about his decision to rejoin Team Liquid's CS: GO roster

In an interview with The Washington Post's Launcher, nitr0 candidly spoke about his decision to move back to CS: GO. He mentioned that around November 2021, when Counter-Strike's last Major, i.e., PGL Major Stockholm 2021, was held, he had thoughts of returning to the game. He told Launcher:

"Going back to Counter-Strike wasn’t really a long term plan or anything. It wasn’t a long term decision. I hadn’t been thinking about it for that long."

He further explained the reason behind making the decision to return to Counter-Strike, saying,

"I don’t know if you remember, but I was still really interested in playing under a Counter-Strike team once I left Liquid. Valorant wasn’t my first option; it was still Counter-Strike. I still really like the game a lot. I still think it’s my passion. I’ve played it since I was really young, like, below the age of 10. The game has been a huge part of my life growing up. I’ll always love the game, and I thought that in the moment it was just the right decision to make."

Valorant's first official North American tournament winning team, 100 Thieves is currently going through a complete roster revamp. Apart from Nitr0, many other players including Josh ‘steel’ Nissan, Quan ‘dicey’ Tran, and Aaron ‘b0i’ Thao also left the team in late 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

The new players are expected to join in soon as the VCT 2022 season will soon be underway. However, it is still unknown to the fans who are the players that will join 100 Thieves.

Edited by Danyal Arabi