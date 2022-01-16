Former Valorant pro nitr0 joins Team Liquid's CS: GO roster for 2022 season

Team Liquid's CS: GO team has announced the return of former player Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella after his short stint in Riot Games' popular tactical shooter, Valorant.

Nitr0 will be reinstated as Team Liquid's In-Game Leader (IGL) and will join a CS: GO roster comprising of Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski, Keith "NAF" Markovic, Joshua "oSee" Ohm and Richard "shox" Papillon.

Once the 2021 season of tournaments concluded, Team Liquid was looking forward to implementing several changes to their lineup. Towards the end of the year, Stewie2k, Grim and Fallen were moved to the bench.

After acquiring oSee from Extra Salt and shox from Team Vitality, Liquid welcomes back their former IGL nitr0, who returns to CS: GO after retiring from the game in mid-2020 to pursue a career in Valorant.

Where does nitr0 fit in Team Liquid's CS: GO roster?

Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella was a member of Team Liquid's inaugural CS: GO roster. He spent five years on the roster, shaping them into one of the strongest teams in North America. However, in August 2020, the player was benched, with Team Liquid later announcing his departure from the squad.

nitr0 is the final piece on Team Liquid's CS: GO roster for the 2022 season. After a stint that lasted well over a year, nitr0 returns in an attempt to restore the region's hopes in Counter-Strike.

nitr0 was approached by the North American organization - 100 Thieves - to join his former teammates Hiko and steel on a roster that was expected to carry North America's hopes in Valorant's competitive stage.

However, 100 Thieves' time on Valorant's highest seat was short-lived as the game expanded and brought competition from all parts of the world. Their best memories of success were at First Strike North America in late 2020 and VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters in April 2021.

After failing to perform in the deciding matches, 100 Thieves were denied the opportunity to compete in Valorant's inaugural Champions tournament, with the team facing the danger of dissolution. The team's IGL, steel, was the first to move away from the club, joining T1 soon after. Nitr0, on the other hand, chose to return to his Counter-Strike roots.

nitr0 doesn't have a Majors title to his name. However, he is recognized for being an integral part of the squad that reached the finals of ESL One: Cologne. He also enjoyed a marvelous season in 2019, where Team Liquid managed to accumulate several S-tier titles, including securing the prestigious Intel Grand Slam over Astralis.

Also Read Article Continues below

Soon after Team Liquid's ESL One campaign, nitr0 took on the mantle of IGL for Team Liquid, a position he's expected to continue after his return to the team. His impact on the team was evident through their disappointing tournament results after nitr0's departure. Marking his return, nitr0 aims to establish a squad capable of toppling the world's most potent CS: GO teams.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar