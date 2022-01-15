Top 5 Ares skins to use in Valorant's Episode 4 Act 1 

Valorant fans all over the world are excited to experience the changes brought to the game in Episode 4 Act 1.

Apart from the much-awaited Battlepass and the new Agent Neon, the game has implemented a few pivotal changes to its gun mechanics and map conditions through Patch 4.0.

Ares, Spectre, Guardian and Bulldog are the 4 weapons that have been altered so far, with Spectre getting nerfed and the rest receiving sumptuous buffs.

Prior to the update, Ares was in the shadows of Spectre and other weapons due to its windup time and fire rate. However, with the recent turn of events, Ares has risen to become one of the most popular weapons across the game's lobbies.

This article looks at five of the best Ares skins in Valorant, based on VFX, Finisher, cost-effectiveness, and style.

5 Best Ares skins available in Episode 4 Act 1 of Valorant

5) Nunca Olvidados

Nunca Olvidados Ares (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: None

Variants: Living, Eternal

Cost: 1275 VP

Riot Games pays tribute to its Mexican audience through the release of the skin, designing the collection after Día de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday. Valorant has added a feature where the theme of the skin changes when a player moves from a light area to a dark area on the map.

Players can also keep a single theme by unlocking the extra variants using Radianite Points (RP). The Nunca Olvidados collection also includes skins for Frenzy, Bulldog, Vandal and Catrina (melee).

4) Valorant GO! Vol. 2

Valorant GO! Vol. 2 Ares (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: None

Variants: None

Cost: 1775 VP

In the Valorant GO! line of skins, each skin has the design of the most ideal agent in-game who can wield the weapon. The second edition of the collection featured an Ares designed to match Raze in terms of appearance.

The Valorant GO! Vol. 2 bundle also contains skins for Classic, Vandal, Operator and Yoru's Stylish Butterfly Comb (melee).

3) Magepunk 2.0

Magepunk Ares (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Green, Pink, Orange

Cost: 1775 VP

Valorant players witnessed two separate collections of Magepunk skins arriving in 2021. All weapons in the bundle have a stunning finisher, showing bolts of energy being passed through the encapsulated enemy agents. Players can further change the color of the electric elements of the skin.

The Magepunk 2.0 collection also included skins for Sheriff, Guardian, Operator and Shock Guantlet (melee).

2) Sentinels of Light

Sentinels of Light Ares (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Pink, Red/Green. Blue/Purple

Cost: 2175 VP

The Sentinels of Light skin collection was introduced as a crossover with Riot's League of Legends universe. The fragments around the barrel of the gun, which rotate during the weapon-pullout, signify the collection's ties with League of Legends' Sentinels of Light event.

Weapons in the collection also draw their SFX from the League of Legends champions who participate in the Sentinels of Light event.

The Sentinels of Light collection has skins for Vandal, Sheriff, Operator and Relic of the Sentinel (melee).

1) Singularity

Singularity Ares (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upgrade: VFX, Animation, Finisher

Variants: Blue, Red, Purple

Cost: 2175 VP

The Singularity collection is one of the most iconic skin bundles in the game, primarily due to its futuristic design and soothing animations. For the finisher, the fallen enemy agent gets absorbed into a black hole, creating a cloud of cosmic matter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite being released over a year ago, Singularity continues to be one of the most sought-out collections in the game and awaits a sequel. The collection also includes weapons for Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom and Knife.

Edited by Saman